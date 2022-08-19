With tears in her eyes, Eden’s Way owner Paris Horner took a couple moments last week to compose herself as she talked about the loyal customers she has met over the last 20 years.
After all, Horner considers each person who steps through the door of her West Markland gift shop a friend, because she knows she’d want the same type of service.
And if you’re lucky, you might even have an opportunity to be greeted by the store’s furry employees, Leonardo and Stache, as you peruse the aisles full of unique gifts, from peace poles and birdhouses to wind chimes and jewelry.
It’s been a long 20 years, Horner told the Tribune when she sat down last week to reflect on the store’s place in the community.
But she added that she can’t imagine doing anything else.
It was 2002, and Horner had what she considered a really bright idea.
“I said, ‘Hey, I want to go get statuary and see if I can start a little business and put it over here,’ (1614 W. Markland Ave.),” Horner said. “So, I used $500 of birthday and Christmas money.”
That same year, Horner started holding garden parties at her residence where she’d show off some of her merchandise and take order requests for friends that would stop by.
“And in one of those parties, there were two master gardeners,” Horner said. “They were like, ‘Wow, your gardens are wonderful. Have you ever thought about being in the master gardener’s tour?’ So they signed me up for that the next year.”
From there, Horner — who named her store after an angel statue in one of her gardens — did some outdoor design for the Seiberling Mansion, as well as for the Howard County Master Gardener Association’s Garden Stroll.
And she did it all with one philosophy in mind. It’s a philosophy she still believes in today.
“When I started out, I said I wanted to find things that nobody else was carrying in their shops,” she said. “That’s what I wanted to do. I wanted to be different. I think no matter what type of shop you start up, you need it to be different. I’m always on the look-out for something different, and I want my customers to know they’re going to come in and find that too.”
Another aspect of the store that Horner said hopefully makes her stand out among the rest is that she is mostly a U.S.-products only store, with the exception of a couple Canadian artists she works with.
“That sort of started not long after I opened,” Horner said. “And really, first and foremost, that’s one of the things I’m most proud of, especially in the last few years. And I honestly think my customers have always liked it and appreciated it too.”
Allison Droll is one of those customers.
“She (Horner) always has a good selection of things,” Droll said. “And Paris is an amazing woman. She gives back to the community. She’s super sweet. … And it’s very personalized here. She knows me. She remembers me. She remembers my mom (who was with Droll at the time), and it’s just about the personalization and familiarity here I guess.”
That personalization was in full display a few minutes later as Droll and her mother purchased their items and took a few moments to pet the cats that were quietly waiting for attention near the cash register.
And after the women left with their items, Horner again turned her attention back to that friendly relationship with her customers.
It’s one of her “secrets to success,” she said.
Horner also took a few moments to talk about the future of Eden’s Way, though she said she has no plans of slowing down.
Take one look at the store’s Facebook page, and you can see that.
“I say it a lot,” she said. “Go where the wind blows. I guess I just don’t think about it all (the future). I think one season at a time. I don’t know if I ever just thought about (being open for 20 years). I never looked ahead. I never saw it coming. It just sort of evolved into this. And I’m looking forward to seeing where this all goes next.”
