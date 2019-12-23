By providing multiple services to the homeless community, 13 members of local Girl Scout Troop 560 earned the Bronze Award – the third highest award in Girl Scouts.
The scouts who earned the Bronze Award are Bella Beedham, Emma Coffman, Annie Cramer, Layla Nunnally, Lynlie Riobinson, Claire Rush, Liz Achey, Mady Bolinger-Stout, Nichole King, Mirabella Pruitt, Abby Weir, Kaycee Jackson and Elizabeth McLay.
“The Bronze award is the highest award that a Junior Girl Scout can earn,” Troop 560 leader Danielle Rush said about her fourth and fifth-graders’ achievement.
The project is entirely led by the girls and not the parents. To earn the Bronze Award the girls must first identify a problem and then decide what to do about it. Finally, they put their plan into action.
The Troop 560 girls’ plan was decided upon during a camping trip to Camp Dellwood in Indianapolis. While discussing community projects they could do they hearkened back to a trip they took to see Disney on Ice at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. On their way to the show, the girls passed by homeless people under a bridge and it stuck with them.
This experience led the girls to vote to help homeless people in Kokomo for their project.
“I feel really bad because they don’t really have a home and so I really wanted to help them,” Nunnally said.
The first idea the girls had was to make care packages to hand out. While touring the Kokomo Rescue Mission, development director Sally Ripley helped go over their plan.
“[Ripley] told us they didn’t have an equitable way to hand out care kits and there wasn’t really any way to tailor those,” Rush said. “One person may have different needs than what another person might need.”
With this information, the girls took Ripley’s suggestion of collecting deodorant and shampoo bottles instead. The items are essential to The Mission as they are handed out to everyone who stays there. The collection drive proved to be a success.
The girls ended up collecting 250-300 deodorants and shampoo bottles.
“They were pretty excited about it,” Rush said. “They were pretty excited that they were going to be able to help. One of the girls said ‘I’m just a kid but I’m going to be able to do something to help people.’”
The Bronze Award also requires a sustainable solution the girls can take into the future. After experimenting with knitting, the girls ended up crafting no-tie scarfs.
They were made by placing two pieces of fleece on top of each other, cutting fringe along the sides and then tying the fringe together.
“I enjoyed making them because I know that when we made them, people out there are really going to need to use them,” Beedham said.
The scouts didn’t stop their work at just the scarfs either. While touring Jackson Street Commons, an organization which provides permanent housing for chronically homeless veterans, the girls saw that the organization needed pot holders. Troop 560 learned how to make them and then donated them to Jackson Street Commons.
Each scout going for the Bronze Award contributed 20 hours for a total of 260 hours completed by the 13 girls. Rush said there is no coasting on anyone else’s coattails, and if any scout didn’t put in the effort, they would not receive the distinction.
Robinson, a scout who resides in Benton County, worked on a different project than the rest of her troop. She helped gather plastic pot lids and had them melted into a bench, which was then placed at a park in Fowler.
Rush, whose fifth-grade daughter has been part of the troop since kindergarten, enjoys being a troop leader because she gets to see these girls grow and become strong women.
“You see a girl who used to hide behind other people and wouldn’t be willing to talk stepping up, taking a leadership role and voicing her opinion,” she said. “You see them gaining that confidence from being able to do something to make a difference in the community.”
For Rush it was a very meaningful moment when she pinned each of the girls with their award.
“I’m not their mom but I kind of feel like I’m their honorary mom at times,” she said.
The girls can later pursue the Silver Award in middle school and the Gold Award in high school. Rush said projects like these are a great example of what cookie sales fund. The camping trips are covered by cookie sales, as are most supplies.
“We feel like we’re developing them to be future leaders and to look around and see where they could make a difference,” Rush said. “They may be one person, but their actions can make a difference for the world.”
