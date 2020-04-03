A local insurance agent accused of selling unregistered mortgage securities to local senior citizens is calling the recently filed lawsuit against her “untrue.”
Through her attorney Brian Oaks, Ashley Wyrick told the Kokomo Perspective she believed the company selling the securities was legitimate.
“This matter is particularly hurtful to my client because she had no idea Woodbridge was scamming people out of their money,” Oaks, who is also the owner of the Perspective, wrote. “The information she possessed showed the company to be an extremely reliable investment. Ashley has confirmed with me that the allegations against her are untrue, extremely hurtful, and have caused her much pain.”
Last month, three senior citizen residents of Howard County and four from Clinton County sued Gangwer Insurance and Wyrick, alleging it should not have sold them securities linked to a national $1.3 billion Ponzi scheme.
The plaintiffs allege that both Wyrick and Gangwer were not licensed to sell securities in the state of Indiana. Despite that, though, the plaintiffs allege that Wyrick invested, collectively, hundreds of thousands of dollars into Woodbridge Group, an investment firm that promised high returns on mortgage-related notes but ended up being a Ponzi scheme, resulting in the imprisonment of its founder Robert Shapiro.
As a result, the plaintiffs say they’ve lost the majority of their investments.
In the statement, Oaks said Wyrick did not partake in any misrepresentation nor did she personally gain financially from selling the securities.
“Ashley did not participate or financially gain from any criminal activities committed by Mr. Shapiro,” he wrote. “I am confident that once all of the facts come out, Ashley will be vindicated and found not guilty of any wrongdoing.”
Both Gangwer Insurance and Wyrick have yet to formally respond to the complaint. They both asked for and received extra time to respond. As of Thursday, they have through May 8 to respond to the complaint.
