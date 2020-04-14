A local lawyer has voluntarily given up his law license months after not cooperating with a probe by the Disciplinary Commission.
Richard Russell resigned from law this year, which was accepted by the Indiana Supreme Court April 7.
His resignation comes months after he was ordered to answer by the same court in November of 2019 as to why he wasn’t cooperating with an investigation by the Disciplinary Commission regarding a complaint that was filed against him.
According to court records, Russell did respond as to why he wasn’t cooperating but continued to not cooperate with the Commission. That led to the state Supreme Court on Feb. 27 to suspend Russell’s law license until he cooperated. Instead, Russell voluntarily resigned from the practice.
As a result of the resignation, the investigation into the complaint ended. Since the Disciplinary Commission did not formally charge Russell with misconduct, the complaint and its details will remain confidential.
Attempts to contact Russell were not successful. The phone number to his law business on Main Street is disconnected and email sent seeking comment was returned.
According to his website, Russell practiced law for more than 40 years. He has served as a county deputy prosecutor, president of the Howard County Bar Association for two years, had been appointed as a small claims judge in Tipton County for eight years, and at one time, was the city attorney for the city of Kokomo.
In 2014, Russell ran an unsuccessful campaign to be the judge for Howard County Circuit Court. He lost to longtime incumbent Lynn Murray.
He also served on the board of directors of the Kokomo Symphony Orchestra, Kokomo Downtown Association and the Kokomo Country Club, and he was chairman of the Kokomo Chamber of Commerce. For his community service, he was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash by former Gov. Robert Orr, the state’s highest honor.
