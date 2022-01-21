State legislators representing Howard County held off on offering full support of a controversial bill that would require classroom materials to be posted online and restrict teaching about racism and politics. But they did say they supported more parental engagement in the classroom.
Reps. Mike Karickhoff and Heath VanNatter and Sen. Joe Buck gave their feedback on the bill Friday during a Zoom meeting hosted by the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance.
House Bill 1134 would limit what teachers can say in class on sensitive subjects, prohibiting them from using materials that “present any form of racial or sex-stereotyping or blame on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, religion, color, national origin, or political affiliation.”
In response to teachers’ ongoing criticism, the bill has been amended to expand some definitions of what can be taught about “historical injustices,” and to stipulate that while schools must post class materials online, teachers do not have to upload daily lesson plans.
Karickhoff said the bill came about in response to a “perfect storm” of factors. Those include parents seeing what their children were learning during in-home school days and wanting to get more involved, but feeling shut out by school corporations. He said the national dialogue around critical race theory also played a factor.
Republican Rep. Tony Cook of Cicero, who authored the House bill, has said the legislation strives to ensure educators “remain impartial in teaching curriculum” and “ensure that students are free to express their own beliefs and viewpoints concerning curricular materials and educational activities without discrimination.”
Representatives from the Indiana State Teachers Association, the largest teachers union in the state, joined a coalition of civil rights, faith and public education groups at the Indiana Statehouse on Wednesday to oppose the bill. They said it aims to censor classroom instruction and place unnecessary additional workloads on educators.
The bill has not yet been taken up in the House due to Cook being out because of a death in the family, and the Senate has abandoned its version of the bill after Republicans determined there was no path forward.
Karickhoff said no one knows yet exactly what the bill will entail once it comes up for a vote, but he said he supports legislation that encourages parental involvement.
“We had this storm of change, and I would hope people would want as much parental involvement as possible,” he said. “The more we have them engaged in the curricula and the school board, the better ... I get that we don’t want to over-regulate or give unfunded mandates, but we want to empower parents and students the best way we can.”
Buck said he spoke to a group of Howard County educators who recently traveled to the statehouse to discuss the bill with him.
He said the bill came from a sense that parents felt pushed out from the education process after seeing what their children were learning during in-home school.
“That has sent off a nationwide revolt against what they see happening in our schools,” he said. “Whether all that’s true or not, it’s immaterial. These people, when they go to a school board meeting, they expect to be heard. They don’t expect to be carted off in cuffs.”
He also said parents don’t expect their kids to go to a class that is “pure indoctrination.”
However, all three legislators said they did not support House Bill 1182, which would require school board candidates to declare their party affiliation on ballots.
The bill’s author, Republican Rep. J.D. Prescott of Union City, said the impetus of the bill stemmed from voter demands for more transparency from school board members.
He contended during a bill hearing at the Indiana Statehouse on Tuesday that knowing a candidate’s party affiliation will help voters know where a school board candidate stands “on the political spectrum” and how they view national issues.
Currently, Indiana is among 42 states where local school board elections are held without any party identification on the ballot for candidates.
Karickhoff said candidates can still self-identify with a political party if they so choose, but to mandate it on a ballot goes too far. VanNatter agreed.
Buck said he hasn’t heard much support for the proposal in the Senate.
One proposal that is gaining traction, he said, is pushing the filing deadline to run for a school board seat back from Aug. 27 to the beginning of the year, when nearly every other political seat is required to file.
“That gives another nine or 10 months for the people to find out where the candidate stands,” Buck said.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
