Over the years, Kokomo Pride has undergone many changes.
The local LGBT community and advocacy group took a two-year hiatus while focusing on its partner organization, Kokomo Pride Youth Group (KPYG), and returned last year.
Now, more growth is in store as Kokomo Pride earned nonprofit status on March 23. The process took Pride’s director, Austin Mariasy, about a year to achieve.
The process of applying for nonprofit status was grueling as the organization had to write bylaws, establish policies, detail sources of funding and more. Mariasy said the Pride board sought guidance from other LGBT organizations to ensure a proper application.
“I cannot put into words how happy I am,” he said. “A huge weight has been lifted off my shoulders.”
Mariasy mentioned he now has another weight on his shoulders as he begins tackling the federal side of nonprofit status, which has a 27-month deadline. The process is less invasive, mostly validating Pride as exempt from federal taxes, and it doesn’t impact the organization’s ability to operate as a nonprofit in Indiana.
There are many reasons Mariasy pushed for the organization to become a 501©3: a tax exempt status, supporter donations can be written off on taxes, and most importantly, grant eligibility.
“Funding,” he said. “Simply put, without funding, we can’t do much.”
One of the first steps taken was defining board member positions. The board consists of Mariasy, assistant director Dorian Sibray, director of community relations Remi Everette, director of education Karisa Vandeventer and director of youth outreach Christine Black Benson.
KPYG took a short pause at the beginning of 2021 as members aged out of the group, and will return in full April 26, with Black Benson leading the charge.
“The board is incredible and so hard-working,” he said. “I love my board, and they’re all doing adult things in their lives as well. Almost all of them have kids, full-time jobs, so many obligations.”
The prospect of being able to apply for grant funding would be life-changing for Mariasy, who, in addition to having a full-time job, is pretty much always working behind the scenes for Pride. He hopes grant funding would allow for possible part-time paid positions for the board, and ideally, a full-time position for himself.
“Sometimes my fiance will have to remind me to stop working,” he said. “He’ll have to remind me, ‘You need to come to bed. You have to actually sleep.’”
Sibray joined the Kokomo Pride board as the co-director of KPYG in May 2020 and stepped into the role of assistant director in October 2020.
“We have a lot of variety of opinions (on the board) there are parents, people without kids, there are various identities on our board,” she said. “The biggest thing for Pride is that it’s inclusive, that we’re thinking about how everyone is going to be affected by things.”
The intensive work of the board is important to members. Whether Kokomo Pride is hosting a virtual, no-holds-barred Q&A for education or just hanging out as a community, the organization is a necessity for the LGBT community in Kokomo, Sibray said.
“We’ve had people from a variety of backgrounds come to us (for support),” she said. “Whether it’s someone from a religious background, or a parent, or ... themselves, that part of it has always been really important to us. I think we’re seeing that come together.”
Kokomo Pride had its first in-person event since the coronavirus pandemic on Saturday, a casual gathering at Sun King Brewery. But they’re already gearing up for their Second Annual Drag Queen Car Wash on June 6 at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Kokomo Pride strives to be more than events with Mariasy’s long-term plans for the future. He’s set a goal to have some funding for staffing by the end of the year.
In the future, Mariasy hopes to buy or lease a building or space. In theory, the space would be a free place for the LGBT community to hang out.
“It would be a very safe space for gay folks to come in and not feel the slightest apprehension about their sexual orientation (or gender identity) when they’re enjoying a space,” he said.
For the future of Kokomo and Kokomo Pride, Mariasy said there’s nowhere to go but up. He referenced LGBT bars and spaces that used to exist in Kokomo, and said he’s trying to encourage more queer spaces.
“I know straight folks don’t necessarily understand why it’s important to have a space for our community,” he said. “But every community needs to have a space specifically for it, where there’s at least one place where you don’t have to explain yourself to anybody.”
Mariasy noted that Kokomo Pride is not just for the LGBT community, but the community of Kokomo as a whole.
“We’re here to help Kokomo thrive as well,” he said. “If the city of Kokomo is not doing well, then we’re not doing well either. Our focus is the LGBT community, but that’s not our only focus. We’re here for everyone.”
