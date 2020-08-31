Four local libraries have received grant money to purchase high-demand books, digital materials and films addressing racial injustice in America to add to their circulating collections.
Taylor School Corporation received $1,000; Tipton Community Schools was awarded $954; Kokomo Ivy Tech Community College received $929; and Miami Correctional Facility received $1,000.
The money was awarded by Indiana Humanities’ Advancing Racial Equity Collection Development Grants, which is funded by Lilly Endowment Inc.
According to Indiana Humanities, many libraries were overwhelmed by requests for materials following the murder of George Floyd and ensuing protests. Library patrons faced long wait times for the most popular books and other resources related to racial equity.
Indiana Humanities worked with the Indianapolis Public Library (IndyPL) Collection Management Team to develop the list of eligible resources.
Schools, community organizations and libraries across Indiana were then invited to apply to Indiana Humanities for funds to add digital or physical resources addressing systemic racism, inequitable policing and/or protest through a humanities lens. In total, 150 libraries around the state received grant funding.
“It is encouraging to know that so many Hoosiers have turned to literature, history, commentary and other products of the humanities to wrestle with the systemic racism facing our nation,” said Keira Amstutz, president and CEO of Indiana Humanities, in a release.
