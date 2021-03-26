Local officials are uncommitted but are leaning toward following the state’s guidelines on not continuing a mask mandate or business restrictions after the statewide mandate expires April 6.
The Howard County Commissioners — Paul Wyman, Brad Bray and Jack Dodd — told the Tribune they will be discussing the issue among themselves and local health officials next week with the expectation to have decided on something by the board’s regularly scheduled meeting at 2 p.m. April 5.
“We definitely need to have something in place by April 6,” Dodd said.
When asked if they were leaning toward adopting the current state guideline of no mask mandate, the commissioners gave varying answers.
Bray said it was “too early” to say where he stood on the issue.
“We haven’t met yet and need to look at the numbers, so saying one way or another wouldn’t be appropriate right now,” Bray said.
Dodd said he would have to wait and see how discussions go next week, but that he is “not much of a mandate guy.”
Dodd added that he wasn’t a huge fan of the commissioners extending the emergency declaration again in December until he learned that the local hospitals’ ICU units were full. But now, with the daily hospital and ICU admission rate significantly lower than it was at its peak in the winter and vaccination efforts ramping up, Dodd said it may be time for government to pull back.
“I think everyone now knows what they should be doing,” Dodd said.
Wyman said he’ll continue to monitor the county’s current situation, and that he’s anticipating the county will be in a good enough position in terms of daily COVID-19 cases and hospital and ICU admissions for the board to feel okay with following the state.
“Things have improved tremendously in our community, so we would anticipate being able to follow the state guidelines,” Wyman said Friday.
The county has been reporting anywhere from 10 to 15 positive COVID-19 cases a day for the last week or so. Its seven-day moving average is 13 as of Friday morning, which is a large decrease from when it was between 60 to 100 a day for much of December and January, but instead of continuing a downward trend, numbers are stagnating. Currently, the county is blue in the state’s color-coded COVID map, indicating “minimal” community spread.
Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are also down considerably since the winter when local hospital ICU units were full. Indiana’s District 6, which includes Howard County and much of east central Indiana, has 53 total COVID patients in the hospital as of Thursday. That’s down from the district’s peak of 365 early last December.
As of Thursday, 11,492 (14% of the population) Howard County residents are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. Another 6,000 have received their first dose of either the Pfzier/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines and are awaiting their second dose, according to the ISDH. Those numbers are likely to significantly increase over the next several weeks and months as Hoosiers 16 years old and older will be able to sign up to get vaccinated beginning March 31.
Gov. Eric Holcomb surprised many when he announced this past Tuesday that he was downgrading the state’s mask mandate to an advisory beginning April 6. Masks will still be mandatory to wear in all state buildings, K-12 schools and at all vaccination and COVID-19 testing sites. Indiana will join nearly 20 other states who have no statewide mask mandate, which goes directly against recommendations from the Center of Disease Prevention and Control.
The Indiana State Department of Health will continue to provide counties with color-coded guidance maps based on community spread but local entities can set their mask mandates, gathering limits and social distancing requirements for bars and restaurants and other businesses.
Holcomb said he would continue to wear a mask and encouraged others to do so as well, but some health experts worry it is premature to lift the statewide restrictions, pointing to the steep increase in hospitalizations and deaths the state saw beginning in September after the governor lifted most business restrictions before reinstating crowd limits after winning reelection in November.
“We put a lot of restrictions in place last year, there was some initial hesitation by some parts of the population to comply with some of those orders,” said Brian Dixon, an epidemiologist at Indiana University’s Fairbanks School of Public Health. “And then what we saw in the fall is that rates went up, they skyrocketed because people were not following precautions.”
A message left for Dr. Emily Backer, the county’s health officer, seeking comment on Holcomb’s announcement and what the county should do going forward was not returned.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
