Local organizations are celebrating Juneteenth with an examination of Black history in the area, storytelling, music and more this weekend.
Saturday is full of celebration of the day commemorating the end of slavery in the U.S. beginning with “Celebrating History, Sharing Diversity” from noon to 8 p.m. in Maconaquah Park, 1496 Strawton Pike, Peru.
From 2-8 p.m., Kokomo Housing Authority and Carver Community Center will host the second annual Juneteenth event featuring food, vendors and bands at the Garden Square Apartments and Inventrek parking lots, 800 E. Hoffer St., Kokomo.
Following is a schedule of events:
• 2-4 p.m., DJ Pugh
• 3-4 p.m., urban line dancing directed by Tina Robinson
• 4-5 p.m., musical performance by Native Son
• 5-6 p.m., Harriet Tubman performance by Doris TuDor
• 5-6 p.m., children’s directed painting designed by JC Barnett (community room)
• 6-7 p.m., musical performance by Deray Boyd
• 7-8 p.m., DJ Nuttz
The Howard County Historical Society (HCHS) will also celebrate Juneteenth with free entry to the museum, 1200 W. Sycamore St., from 1-4 p.m.
Juneteenth, a combination of “June” and “nineteenth,” commemorates the announcement by Union Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, who announced the end of slavery in Texas on June 19, 1865, according to a press release from HCHS.
“While President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation had officially outlawed slavery in Texas and the other states in rebellion against the Union almost two and a half years earlier, there was little enforcement of the proclamation without troops,” according to the release. “Texas was the most remote of the slave states with few Union troops, so enforcement there had been slow and inconsistent before Granger’s announcement. It is on this date that slavery finally ended across all states and territories.”
To celebrate the historic event, HCHS is inviting the community to see the museum’s developing exhibition, Howard County African American History Revealed.
GarnettKillion’s Juneteenth 2021 event will include history and storytelling, goods for purchase, a meal and live music. Toy Factory will take the stage from 5-8 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20, and proceeds from the event will benefit Lily’s House, a nonprofit that serves minority and economically disadvantaged families in the community, according to a press release.
For more information and tickets, visit garnettkillion.com/juneteeth-21.
