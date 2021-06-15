Keen Chappell, 12, grins as he looks at the paint on his hand after Angie Sanders, left, helped Chappell leave his handprint on a banner that says, “We are all in this together” at the Juneteenth Freedom Day celebration at Garden Square Apartments in this June 19, 2020, file photo. The banner, filled with handprints of Juneteenth attendees, will be hung at Garden Square Apartments.