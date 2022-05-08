Stellantis reported $44.45 billion in net revenue in the first quarter of this year despite facing the global microchip shortage and historic inflation in the U.S.
The company said in its earnings report that income is up 12% compared to the first quarter of 2021 due in part to strong pricing and vehicle mix.
“Today’s results, driven by our successful product and technology offensive, demonstrate the ability of Stellantis to overcome the prevailing headwinds,” the company said in a release.
That new technology includes the GMET4 engine at the Kokomo Engine Plant, which started production in late February. The engine is currently offered in the Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Cherokee.
The engine will also play a pivotal part in expanding FCA’s electric engine options, since a significant number of new technologies can be applied to it.
That includes the new 8-speed transmission that will be built at the local Kokomo and Tipton plants that can be paired with both hybrid and plug-in engines.
The company announced in October it was investing $229 million to retool the Kokomo Casting, Indiana Transmission and Kokomo Transmission plants to produce the fourth-generation 8-speed transmission.
Brad Clark, the company’s head of powertrain operations, said in October the transmission is a versatile, multi-tool part that can be paired with hybrid propulsion systems that are used in Jeep, Ram, Chrysler and Dodge brands. It can also be paired with traditional internal combustion engines.
The new engine and transmissions are all part of the company’s plan called Dare Forward 2030, which aims to slash its carbon emissions in half by 2030 and move to net zero carbon emissions by 2038.
The company said it has also made progress towards building out its battery capacity by 2030 by executing strategic partnerships this quarter that will bring the first large scale lithium-ion battery manufacturing plant to Windsor, Canada, and a new battery facility to its Termoli, Italy, plant.
Stellantis said in its earnings report that its strong revenues indicate the strength of news products in North America, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee L and Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer.
The company’s strong gains come even as consolidated shipments of vehicles was down 12% due primarily to the impact of unfilled semiconductor orders.
