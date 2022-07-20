Walking out of your front door, onto your front porch and then into your front yard.
It’s a task that millions don’t even give a second thought to, one they often take for granted.
But for those with health conditions that require mobility devices like wheelchairs, a simple trip outside can present its own set of challenges.
And that’s where organizations like Servants at Work (SAWS) come into play.
SAWS is a faith-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing freedom to individuals through the construction of residential wheelchair ramps, according to their website.
And earlier this month, SAWS — assisted by around 15 members of the Wyman Group — did just that for Kokomo resident Tom Dettmer.
On the day the Tribune was at Dettmer’s house, construction was already well underway under the direction of Bob Hill, SAWS coordinator for Howard County and Tipton counties.
One of SAWS’ goals is to enlist a community's churches, organizations or businesses to help them build the ramps, and Hill said he reached out to the local Wyman Group a few weeks back to gauge their interest.
Realtor Lindsay Ousley also recalled that day.
“He (Hill) saw me at a choir function at Western High School, and he said, ‘Would you and the Wyman Group want to build a ramp?” Ousley said. “I said, ‘Tell me more.’ After he told me about it, I went back to one of our meetings and presented the idea. And everybody was on board to help."
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman, who also owns the Wyman Group, said that the decision to help build the ramp was a no-brainer.
“Giving back to the community has been part of our corporate culture since day one,” he said. “We’re always looking for these types of service projects… And this is just a great opportunity for us to give back yet again.”
Dettmer was having surgery and wasn’t home on the day that SAWS and the Wyman Group built the ramp, so those on scene said they would likely miss his reaction when he saw the ramp for the first time.
But they all had the same wish for him.
“The biggest word I can use to describe it is independence,” Wyman said. “He (Dettmer) had to rely on people to help get him out all the time. Now he can come out on his own and get around. Just that sense of freedom and independence is life-changing. I can’t say enough great things about the SAWS organization, and for us to be able to partner with them is a great day for us.”
SAWS is an application-based and income regulated organization. To find out more information or learn how to get involved, visit sawsramps.org.
