Local state representatives praised the two-year state budget recently passed by the General Assembly, calling the historic budget an example of the state’s bright future.
State Sen. Jim Buck, R-Kokomo, and state Reps. Heath VanNatter, R-Kokomo; Mike Karickhoff, R-Kokomo; and Tony Cook, R-Cicero, spoke at this year’s final Third House session Wednesday at Celebrations Banquet and Conference Facility.
The four talked about this year’s legislative session — which primarily dealt with the state’s budget — and fielded audience questions, ranging from U.S. 31 becoming a free flowing highway, to workforce issues, to the legislature’s override of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s veto regarding a county health department’s authority during a pandemic.
STATE BUDGET
The two-year budget passed this year was historic in more than one way.
Firstly, the $34.7-billion budget was passed by nearly everyone in the chamber, receiving the most “yes” votes on a budget in state history. Secondly, thanks to the American Rescue Plan and increased revenue projections of $2 billion, the budget includes an historic $1.9 billion toward K-12 schools, which will be used to raise teacher pay and, controversially, expand the state’s school voucher program.
Outside of education, the budget calls for a $900 million infrastructure fund, $250 million for broadband expansion and $500 million for a regional development initiative. It also appropriates $20 million for state police to purchase body cameras and $10 million for grants for local police to do so.
The extra federal money also allowed the state to pay down debt, including bonds and pension debt, which will free up money for other things in the future.
“We feel good about how that came out,” Cook said about the budget. “It (amount of additional revenue) surprised us in the end, but it also indicated we’re roaring back.”
The representatives highlighted the extra $250 million for broadband expansion as crucially important due to the fact the COVID-19 pandemic brought to the forefront how many children lacked usable broadband internet that is necessary to be able to work on schoolwork from outside the classroom.
“We learned our broadband is not as strong as it needed to be,” Cook said. “I think that problem will be corrected here soon.”
OVERRIDING HOLCOMB’S VETO
The representatives defended their decision made this past Monday to override Holcomb’s veto of Senate Enrolled Act 5, which curbs the powers of unelected health officers.
Under the new law, locally elected officials — not the local health department — have the power to enact or overturn orders mandating masks, the closing of “nonessential” businesses or placing capacity limits in the event of a future pandemic or health emergency.
In Howard County’s case, this power is now solely in the hands of the county commissioners. The current county commissioners and health department have agreed and worked together on actions taken over the last year in relation to the pandemic, and so if S.B. 5 were already law, it’s unlikely anything would’ve been different. But if S.B. 5 had been law before the COVID-19 pandemic and the commissioners and health department differed greatly on how to respond to a health emergency, the final say would’ve been decided by the commissioners.
The bill received widespread condemnation from the Indiana Public Health Association, which argued that the bill puts health decisions into the hands of people who may not have any experience in the medical or health fields and will likely slow down a health department’s response to a community health emergency. The bill passed largely on party lines, with almost every Republican voting for it.
The bill also requires that the appointment of a county health officer be approved by the legislative body, which now also has the power to remove the health officer, and allows a person to appeal to the legislative body decisions made by the local health department during a declared state and local emergency.
On Wednesday, local state representatives defended their votes, arguing that restrictions, such as closing local businesses, are now in the hands of elected officials and not unelected officials, and that business owners now have a way to appeal and possibly overturn restrictions or closures they believe to be wrong.
“Some communities were literally shutting the doors of the little guys, but they were leaving Meijer open, Walmart open, Sam’s open and the big stores, but yet the little store is doing far more for social distancing and masks, but yet they’re getting shut down,” Buck said.
