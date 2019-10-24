Some local workers at the Kokomo General Motors Components Holding plant say they’re not happy with the tentative contract between the company and the United Auto Workers union and plan to vote against it.
Members of UAW Local 292 are set to vote Friday to ratify or reject the 2019 tentative contract after striking against the company for nearly six weeks.
Around 300 workers at the Kokomo GM Components Holding plant will cast their ballots from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the UAW Local 685 hall at 929 E. Hoffer St. Union representatives will be on hand to review the tentative contract and answer any questions.
But hourly worker Butch Bowlin said Thursday he’s already made up his mind on the contract.
“It sucks,” he said while standing on the picket line on Goyer Road. “There’s nothing for us here. Just vote no.”
UAW Local 292 Shop Chair Greg Wohlford said he anticipates most local workers will follow Bowlin’s lead and vote against the tentative agreement.
“That’s my gut feeling,” he said Thursday. “There are a few people who are going to say yes, but I’ve heard a lot of people say no.”
Under the proposed contract, workers at GM’s Components Holding facilities, which are subsidiaries of the company, will see their max pay capped at $22.50 after working at the company for more than 8 years. Starting pay is $16.25.
In comparison, workers at GM’s non-Component Holdings plants, like the ones in Fort Wayne and Marion, who were hired after 2007 will hit the top wage of $32.32 per hour in four years or less.
The tentative agreement would give local workers an $11,000 ratification bonus for seniority employees, as well as a 6% pay raise over the next four years and a 4% lump sum payment. It also would keep workers’ health coverage intact.
But, Wohlford said, that’s not enough to convince most union members to vote for the agreement.
“The people really do appreciate the money and the fact their health care isn’t being touched,” he said. “But the biggest problem is there is no new work promised to any of the GM sites across the country.”
That means there is nothing in the contract that would stop the company from shipping jobs in Kokomo, or any other factory, to Mexico or other overseas locations, Wohlford said.
He also said the tentative agreement offers to many loopholes that GM could use to take advantage of employees.
“There’s a lot of stuff that’s open ended,” Wohlford said. “The language isn’t detailed, and it’s hard to nail down. I don’t like it when they tell you what their intent is. Just tell me how it is so I know what to live by.”
Bowlin said he wants to see some kind of job security offered in the agreement that would guarantee the Kokomo plant would stay open.
“They didn’t give us even a cup of Kool-Aid saying they may be bringing jobs here,” he said. “We’re right at the same place we were at when we went out on strike.”
Worker Ray Byrd, who picketed Thursday alongside Bowlin on Goyer Road, agreed. He said he’s also voting against the contract.
“I don’t think it’s terrible, but we’ve been out here striking for a reason, and we didn’t gain anything,” he said. “There’s nothing in the new contract that benefits us directly. There’s stuff in there that’s good for GM as a whole, but not this plant here in Kokomo, so there’s no reason for us here to vote yes.”
Wohlford said Local 292 leadership isn’t pressuring members to vote one way or the other, but he thinks workers are displeased enough with the tentative contract to vote it down.
“I’m not going to sell that contract to them,” he said. “They’ll have to read it themselves to make a determination if it’s a good one or not.”
UAW International will release the official results after 4 p.m. on Friday after all 49,000 GM UAW employees have voted on the agreement.
Wohlford said either way it goes, he thinks it’s going to be a close vote, considering large local unions like the one in Spring Hill, Tennessee, narrowly voted against the agreement.
And if the contract is voted down, the strike that’s left local workers scrambling to make ends meet will continue indefinitely until the union and company can offer a rehashed agreement.
Wohlford said that’s something Local 292 members are willing to do.
“I want the strike to end, but I want it to end for the right reasons,” he said. “I want it to end because we get a contract that guarantees our jobs will be here for the next four years, not because we’re tired of striking.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.