Local and statewide union officials made one thing clear Wednesday during this year’s Workers Memorial Day: the fight for a safe workplace is as important as ever as the country and automotive plants continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
About two dozen union officials and members, city officials and community leaders gathered Wednesday evening in front of the Sycamore Stump and Old Ben in Highland Park to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) going into effect on April 28, 1970, and to remember the lives lost in the workplace.
The ceremony included speeches from Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore, local UAW 685 President Matt Jarvis and other local UAW leaders, a wreath presentation, the playing of taps by Northwestern High Schools student and, finally, a car processional past the Workers Memorial stone located in the median of the park’s main intersection.
The ceremony took on a new level of significance because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the fact that the county’s first COVID death was Jeff Bagby, an employee at the Kokomo Transmission Plant.
David Willis, president of local UAW 1166, said the loss of a coworker can be devastating.
“You experience, as a friend or a coworker, every part of the grief process as it would be if it would be a family member,” he said. “We need to keep up the fight. We need to deal with the legislature. We need to get with anybody and everybody that will listen to the labor movement to help protect the people that we work with and the people we represent.”
The onset of the pandemic 13 months ago poised a major challenge for workplaces, including the local automotive plants. Justin Kennedy, health and safety representative for local UAW 292, discussed the difficulties faced by the union as it adapted to the so-called “new normal.”
“Initially, we kind of winged it,” he said. “We weren’t sure what to do. The best we could do was refer to the World Health Organization and the CDC ... But I felt that at GM Kokomo we kind off led the way. It was a joint process with the union and management ... throughout the past year, with everybody in and out of the plant, we had zero cases at our facility of any spread from within the plant, which was great.”
Toward the end of the ceremony, Cheryl Graham, president of the Howard Tipton Chapter of the AFL-CIO, told attendees to not only remember the workers who died on the job but to recognize unions’ importance in advocating for workplace safety and holding accountable businesses who try and cut corners.
“As unions and labor, we are leading this effort, but we have an obligation to our community to bring people of all levels, of workers of all workplaces, to the table,” she said. “It doesn’t matter where you work or what you do or how you earn your living, there is an element of danger for all of us, and we can’t ever lessen our passion for safety. We have to continue to fight and education our community because we can’t take this stuff for granted.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.