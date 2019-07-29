Local vape shop Fog Foundry recently changed its age requirement from 18 to 19 in an effort to stop young teen vaping.
Chad Myers, one of the owners of the shop located at 2122 E. Makland Ave, learned from his two teenage stepdaughters about the use of e-cigarettes in high school and how students were buying his e-cigarette products and selling them in school.
He didn’t like it.
After a few months of discussion and collecting data about customers’ ages, he and his business partner Shawn Cuzzort decided to stop selling to 18-year-olds with the knowledge that it wouldn’t ruin their business. He said some 18-year-olds might not sell to younger kids but there’s no way to tell.
“We’re done risking it and this is how we’re going to pay back our community by saying, 'Hey, we’re against teen vaping also,'” Myers said.
As Myers argues, vaping was not meant for teens who have never smoked cigarettes.
“Vaping was meant to be a nicotine alternative, not what it’s turning into,” Myers said. “Now on the business side, that’s awesome. But on a father’s side, that’s not so cool.”
According to the 2018 National Youth Tobacco Survey (NYTS), high schoolers’ use of e-cigarettes increased by 78% from 2017 to 2018. One in five high school students now use e-cigarettes, battery-powered devices that offer nicotine in a vaporized, flavored form.
The NYTS report theorizes that the dramatic increase in use is a result of the popular small e-cigarettes that resemble USB flash drives, one of the main brands being JUUL. These e-cigarettes have high nicotine content and teens can easily hide them. Myers said the plume of vapor that a user breathes out is also smaller than other vape devices, making it more discreet.
The U.S. Food and Drug Association stopped JUUL from selling fruit-flavored vape pods in retail stores in November 2018 because of studies that showed that flavored pods attracted underage youth.
Myers is especially concerned about teens’ use of JUULs or JUUL-like devices.
“Why would you want to start a habit that you’ve never had?” he said. “A lot of these kids that are using products like the JUUL that are very high nicotine... before they know it, they’re addicted to a chemical, they have an addiction.”
JUULs are not only high in nicotine but also fast-acting as well, Myers said, which means the nicotine high hits more immediately than with other vape devices.
Because the brain is still developing during teenage and young adult years, nicotine exposure can have lasting effects on a young person’s brain. Effects can include lifelong addiction, mood disorders and increased impulsiveness, according to a study published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Myers said most people in the vaping business say selling to younger customers is good because it gets kids hooked and therefore creates loyal customers.
But Myers believes it’s in the interest of the vaping industry to stop teen vaping because it has caused the government to take more of an interest in stricter regulations of vaping products. If stricter regulations are passed, Myers thinks prices would rise significantly and local suppliers of device parts would not be able to afford getting their parts certified by the government.
Myers also wants to educated school administrators and teachers about how vaping devices work, what they can look like and how they’re charged so they can detect if students have them at school.
“I think a lot of people think vaping is this monster and it’s this big, cancerous tumor in society and really it’s the opposite of that,” Myers said. “But when it’s misused like it’s being misused, it can be an issue.”
Even though other vape shops will continue selling to 18-year-olds, Myers said he feels responsible to do his part in preventing vaping products from getting into high schools.
“Our thought process is, at least we’re trying,” he said.
