PERU — A 19-year-old Logansport teenager who investigators say shot a Peru man and tried to cover up the scene pleaded guilty to felony charges of reckless homicide, a level 5 felony, and obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony, during a hearing in Miami Circuit Court on Thursday morning.
Brayden Berkshire, 19, was arrested in February for the shooting death of Nathan Joe Hopper, 18, which occurred at his residence in the 3100 block of North Mexico Road in Miami County.
According to court records, Berkshire told police that the two were playing with a gun inside the residence, and Berkshire eventually ended up pointing it at Hopper’s head.
She also told police that she believed the gun was unloaded and that Hopper told her to pull the trigger because nothing would happen, a probable cause affidavit indicated at the time.
Berkshire later admitted to police that after the incident occurred, she placed the gun in Hopper’s right hand and the gun’s magazine in his left hand in an effort to mislead investigators and make it look like Hopper shot himself, the affidavit noted.
Court records also indicate that Berkshire had consumed alcohol and smoked marijuana prior to the shooting incident.
Berkshire’s sentencing in the matter is set for Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Miami Circuit Court, and she is facing anywhere from one to six years in prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.