A Logansport woman has been arrested for drunk driving during the crash that killed Howard County Sheriff Jerry Asher’s daughter, although an investigator says it was the deceased woman's car that crossed the center line.
The Indiana State Police distributed a media release today after concluding its investigation of the fatal crash that claimed the life of 21-year-old Jordan Asher April 8 on U.S. 35 near Howard County Road 80 West.
The preliminary crash investigation, by ISP Trooper Jeremy Perez, revealed that Asher’s vehicle, a 2006 Pontiac Grand Prix, was headed northbound on U.S. 35, while Jennifer Eastwood, a 49-year-old Logansport resident, was headed south in a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee around 10:30 p.m.
The ISP says evidence indicates Asher’s vehicle crossed the center line, causing a head-on crash with Eastwood’s vehicle.
Asher died of injuries sustained in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Howard County Coroner Steven Seele. Eastwood, who was extricated from the Jeep, was flown in a medical helicopter to an Indianapolis hospital but survived her injuries.
A toxicology report later showed Eastwood allegedly had a blood-alcohol concentration (BAC) of .196 on April 8, the night of the accident. Indiana law states a driver is intoxicated with a BAC .08 or higher.
Another toxicology report showed Asher had Delta-9 THC, the primary active component of marijuana, in her system the night of the crash.
Eastwood on Monday was served a Howard County arrest warrant alleging misdemeanor charges for operating a vehicle while intoxicated at .15 or higher; operating while intoxicated endangering a person; and driving with a suspended license with a prior conviction, according to a media release.
She was incarcerated in the Cass County Jail.
Court records show Eastwood's case has been placed in Howard Superior Court 3. She was given an $8,000 bond, and posted 10 percent, or $800 in cash, following her arrest.
She is slated to appear in court on Aug. 5 for an initial hearing.
