The Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance has a new leader.
Lori Dukes was chosen by the Alliance's board to be the new president and CEO starting Tuesday, the organization announced Monday.
“The Alliance board firmly believes that Lori is the right person to guide our community’s ongoing economic development and placemaking initiatives,” Robb Blume, Alliance board chairman, said in a statement. “There is so much opportunity before us, and we know Lori’s skills and experience will help drive long-term growth for the greater Kokomo community.”
Dukes was hired in 2021 to serve as the Alliance’s manager of economic development and Inventrek Technology Park.
“In this new role, I am looking forward to leading such an impactful organization during what is proving to be an exciting time in Kokomo’s history,” Dukes said in a statement, noting the $2.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant to be constructed in Kokomo by StarPlus Energy, the joint venture of Stellantis and Samsung SDI. “The battery plant will bring a wealth of opportunities, and the greater Kokomo area has a solid foundation on which to grow thanks in no small part to the Alliance’s efforts.”
Dukes succeeds Charlie Sparks, who officially retired Monday though he is remaining under contract with the Alliance to assist in matters of the Stellantis and Samsung SDI joint venture EV battery plant and the downtown Kokomo hotel conference center.
Dukes is a Kokomo native, a graduate of Indiana University Kokomo and resides in Howard County. Her husband, David Dukes, is manager of both Stellantis’ Indiana and Tipton transmission plants.
The Alliance is a nonprofit organization funded by public and private investments. The organization seeks to foster economic growth in Kokomo and Howard County.
