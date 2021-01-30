There was a lot of doubt in Heather Dame’s mind when she started selling her vegan food under the moniker Lucky Lemon Bakery in 2015 at the Kokomo Farmer’s Market.
“I had no idea if anyone was going to care about my stuff,” she said.
People did care, and Dame sold out of her food in two hours on the first day.
Now, more than five years later and a lot of pleading from fans of Dame’s food, Lucky Lemon Bakery has its own storefront.
The restaurant, located at 830 E. Markland St., had its soft opening this past weekend, serving its well-known and liked vegan chocolate chip cookies, pudding, fried chick-un sandwich, gluten free Belgian waffles and more. The business offers carryout as the space is too small for dine-in.
Dame is partnering with Kokomo Coffee Company and will be serving the company’s coffee at Lucky Lemon Bakery.
The business and new storefront have been a work of love and passion for Dame but not something she ever predicted would happen when she graduated from Kokomo High School in 2006 and then moved to Louisville to attend Sullivan University, where she honed her culinary craft.
It was after taking a job at Whole Foods Market in Louisville that Dame got her first taste of eating vegan. The store challenged employees to cut out meat and all other animal-based foods from their diet, and she decided to give it a try.
Dame said at first, it was pretty tough. But after about a week, she noticed something: She felt great.
For around 10 years, Dame said she had suffered from acid reflux, but after switching to eating exclusively vegan food, it disappeared.
She decided to stay vegan after the challenge ended, and she’s been vegan ever since.
Dame, though, lost her job at Whole Foods, sending her back to Kokomo to live with her mother.
“It was the last thing I wanted to do,” she said. “I sold my car, moved back here. I had no job, no car, a two-month-old baby, living with my mom again. I had no idea what to do.”
But Dame had never stopped cooking and baking, and with a push from friends, used $500 from her most recent tax return to buy a booth at the Farmer’s Market and began selling her food to the public.
Since then, she’s been on a mission to show people that vegan food does not have to be boring, but, instead, can be quite tasty.
“It’s exciting and nerve-racking,” Dame said about opening her own restaurant. “I don’t really know what to expect until it’s happening ... I can plan, plan, plan, but everything I’ve learned in life is I never know what to expect …
“When I started, I had no idea if people cared about vegan stuff or if there was a need for it here in Kokomo, but people have responded really well.”
For more information and updates on Lucky Lemon Bakery, visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/luckylemonbakery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.