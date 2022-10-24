For the second straight year, the Maconaquah Marching Braves are ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic Class B champions.
The Marching Braves competed Saturday in the Scholastic Class B state finals at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis, placing first out of 22 participants.
The Eastern Comet Command marching band also competed in Class B, but did not place in the top five.
The Marching Braves’ performance was titled “Welcome to the Jungle,” and had plenty of familiar tunes, including music from Guns N’ Roses, “Jungle Love” by Steve Miller Band and “The Lion Sleeps Tonight” by The Tokens.
The Comet Command’s performance was called “Into the Limelight” and featured music by Journey the song with “The Edge of Glory” by Lady Gaga.
The scholastic level is based on band size, not school enrollment. Marching bands such as Western and Northwestern compete in open class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.