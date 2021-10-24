Maconaquah High School’s Marching Braves came in first at the 2021 ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic state finals Saturday at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis.
Photos provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday’s performance in Indianapolis at the ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic state finals.
Photo provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
editor's picktopicalfeatured
Maconaquah's Marching Braves earn first state championship
From staff reports
1 of 2
Maconaquah High School’s Marching Braves came in first at the 2021 ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic state finals Saturday at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis.
Photos provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday’s performance in Indianapolis at the ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic state finals.
Photo provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
INDIANAPOLIS – While it may have been a dreary fall weekend for most people in north central Indiana, the Maconaquah High School marching band found a way to rise “Above the Clouds.”
That’s the name of the performance the Marching Braves took to the Scholastic Class B State Finals on Saturday at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis. And it’s the performance that earned Maconaquah’s marching band its first state championship.
1 of 9
Maconaquah band8
Maconaquah High School’s Marching Braves came in first at the 2021 ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic state finals Saturday at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis.
Photos provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
Maconaquah band1
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday's performance in Indianapolis. Placing second behind Maconaquah was Washington, followed by third-place Heritage Hills, fourth-place Indian Creek and fifth-place North Harrison.
Photo provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
Maconaquah band2
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday's performance in Indianapolis.
Photo provided | Stasi Kendall
Maconaquah band4
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday's performance in Indianapolis. Placing second behind Maconaquah was Washington, followed by third-place Heritage Hills, fourth-place Indian Creek and fifth-place North Harrison.
Photo provided | Stasi Kendall
Maconaquah band6
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday’s performance in Indianapolis at the ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic state finals.
Photo provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
Maconaquah band7
Members of the Marching Braves are shown after earning first place Saturday in Indianapolis.
Photo provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
Maconaquah band9
Members of the Marching Braves prepare for Saturday's performance in Indianapolis.
Photo provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
Maconaquah band10.jpg
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday's performance in Indianapolis.
Photo provided | Becky Ousley
Maconaquah band11.jpg
A teary-eyed Stasi Kendall helps Matthew Morson get ready before Saturday's performance.
Provided photo | Shawna Morson
Marching Braves win at state finals
1 of 9
Maconaquah band8
Maconaquah High School’s Marching Braves came in first at the 2021 ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic state finals Saturday at Franklin Central High School in Indianapolis.
Photos provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
Maconaquah band1
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday's performance in Indianapolis. Placing second behind Maconaquah was Washington, followed by third-place Heritage Hills, fourth-place Indian Creek and fifth-place North Harrison.
Photo provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
Maconaquah band2
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday's performance in Indianapolis.
Photo provided | Stasi Kendall
Maconaquah band4
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday's performance in Indianapolis. Placing second behind Maconaquah was Washington, followed by third-place Heritage Hills, fourth-place Indian Creek and fifth-place North Harrison.
Photo provided | Stasi Kendall
Maconaquah band6
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday’s performance in Indianapolis at the ISSMA Marching Band Scholastic state finals.
Photo provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
Maconaquah band7
Members of the Marching Braves are shown after earning first place Saturday in Indianapolis.
Photo provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
Maconaquah band9
Members of the Marching Braves prepare for Saturday's performance in Indianapolis.
Photo provided | Matt and Shawna Morson
Maconaquah band10.jpg
The Marching Braves are shown during Saturday's performance in Indianapolis.
Photo provided | Becky Ousley
Maconaquah band11.jpg
A teary-eyed Stasi Kendall helps Matthew Morson get ready before Saturday's performance.
Provided photo | Shawna Morson
Under the direction of James Byrn Jr., the show featured the songs “Umbrella” by Rhianna, “Gravity” by John Mayer and the overture from “Mary Poppins.”
“The color guard performed very strong and Lexie Sutherin with her solo at the beginning of the show set the tone for the excellent performance of the whole band and color guard,” Matthew Morson, band booster president, said Sunday in a news release. “In total, there are 36 marching band and color guard members who are supported by nine of their peers as Blue Crew members.”
The group was led on field by senior drum major Haidyn Kendall, senior band captain Katie Ousley, senior band captain Lei’ala Murphy, senior guard captain Lexie Sutherin, senior band captain Madison Kunkle and senior leader Matthew Morson.
Soloists during the performance were Katie Ousley on trumpet, Madison Kunkle on clarinet, Dani Gross on mellophone, Matthew Morson on tenor saxophone, Sydnee Judy on flute and the trio of Katie Ousley, Dani Gross and Rachel Eby on trumpet.
“In a field of 14 schools that advanced to the state finals, your Maconaquah Marching Braves finished their season by topping all schools to prevail as the state champions,” Morson stated in the news release.
The Marching Braves will travel to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Nov. 6 to perform in exhibition during the ISSMA State Finals.
“We are looking forward to a positive future and will continue to move forward and grow the program,” Morson said.
This is Byrn’s third year as band director at Maconaquah High School. The Marching Braves are an 18-time ISSMA Class C State Finalist and three-time runner up.
“The Maconaquah Marching Braves would like to thank the parents, sponsors, Maconaquah School Corporation, Maconaquah High School Administration, Marching Braves Alumni and last but certainly not least the instructors for the band and color guard,” Morson added.
Anyone who would like more information on assisting with sponsorship, volunteering, fundraising or to show your support can visit the Maconaquah Marching Braves Facebook page or attend a monthly meeting of the Maconaquah Band Boosters at 7 p.m. the second Tuesday of every month at the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.