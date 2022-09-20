GREENTOWN — The intersection of Indiana 213 and U.S. 35 in Greentown will be closed again for a pavement replacement project.
The Indiana Department of Transportation announced Monday that a complete closure of the intersection of U.S. 35 (known locally as Main Street) and Indiana will occur starting on or after Monday, Oct. 3, and will go through the end of November, weather permitting.
This closure will allow crews to complete a pavement replacement project. There will be no through traffic allowed on U.S. 35 in either direction.
The official detour is:
- If traveling west on U.S. 35, take Indiana 19 to Indiana 26 to U.S. 31
- If traveling east on U.S. 35, take U.S. 31 to Indiana 26 to Indiana 19
The closure is part of an extensive $8 million project that includes new sidewalks, new bridge overlay over Wildcat Creek and a full road reconstruction aimed at making the heavily traveled road viable for years to come.
The project began in early 2021 and is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.