One of Kokomo’s most popular downtown eateries, Main Street Café, announced on social media Monday that it expects to expand this spring.
Teri Rose, who purchased the business in late 2019, posted on Facebook that Main Street Café is expected to open in a now-vacant, next-door space just south of the restaurant.
“If all goes as planned, March 1st, Main Street Cafe will be open into that space to offer additional dining as well as space for private meetings or special events which can be catered with our popular Main Street Cafe menu items!” she wrote.
The site was formerly the home of Kosta’s Uptown Tuxedos. Rose took the opportunity to dress a small dog, King Oliver, in a black bow tie and tuxedo vest found as her team cleaned out the space.
News broke around Christmas that Rose, who owns Nonni’s Pizza on South Home Avenue, had acquired the business from husband-and-wife team Morgan and Sandra Young.
“It’s Main Street Café in downtown Kokomo – everybody knows where it’s at,” said Rose at the time. “[Sandra Young’s] menu items are high-level, and she’s just done a fantastic job of building out a business that just has some really great food products.”
Eventually, Rose expects to supplement the Main Street menu with items from Nonni’s, including a gluten-free pizza and vegan options.
When asked if she will introduce wine or beer at Main Street Café, Rose responded: “Absolutely.”
On Monday, Rose asked people to “continue to follow along as we grow to become your downtown coffee and eatery choice for breakfast, lunch and dinner!” The café is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
