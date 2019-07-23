One of Kokomo’s most popular downtown eateries is up for sale.
Main Street Cafe, situated on the southwest corner of North Main Street and West Mulberry Street, was put on the market Monday, shows an online listing.
Located in one of the busiest stretches of downtown Kokomo, the cafe has in recent years blossomed into a prime gathering space for professional and social interactions, and its sale is likely to generate a substantial amount of attention, from customers and potential buyers alike.
The business, which is owned by husband-and-wife team Morgan and Sandra Young, the latter of which handles the day-to-day operations of the café and its catering arm, opened in November 2012.
It is now listed at $149,900 – a price that could include the café’s first-floor space and everything inside it. The Youngs also own the next-door space that houses a dog-grooming business.
While Morgan Young said particulars about the sale are “to be determined,” the online listing describes the “chance to purchase a [well-established], turn key business/building in the heart of downtown Kokomo.”
Selling the property is Paul Wyman, principal broker of The Wyman Group.
The listing notes that all kitchen equipment and café furniture will remain following the sale, along with Main Street Cafe's employees and “delicious recipes.”
The menu at Main Street Cafe, open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., includes a broad variety of coffee, tea, espresso and smoothie drinks. Also offered is an array of breakfast- and lunch-style food items.
Young said in an interview with the Tribune that the couple wants to see Main Street Cafe continue in its existing role following the sale – and to eventually expand its place in the community.
“Here’s the thing: Sandra and I didn’t start Main Street Cafe just to put money into a bank account. It was a two-fold reason from the very beginning. We felt … that this was the kind of place, the kind of café downtown Kokomo needed,” he said, noting he would be happy to have it sold by year’s end.
“And so this is something we both – we wanted to do it to add to what is already going on in the city, and to make a profit. And so we think it would be a travesty if this would not continue because honestly we believe it is one of the shining spots of downtown Kokomo.”
So, why are they selling?
Young said the time felt right to move on.
“Every year we kind of evaluate what we’re doing, how we’re doing. We’re at this place where we are really proud of the success that we’ve had,” he noted.
“Sandra is ready to – she’s not ready to go play golf all day, don’t get the wrong idea, but she’s ready to slow down a little bit.”
Young also referenced downtown Kokomo’s rapid growth, specifically the incoming hotel and conference center project, and his hope the next owner will be able to tackle and take advantage of opportunities for growth.
“Our hope is that the right buyer would come by who would want to take it to the next level and build upon what we’ve already done with it,” he explained.
That’s not to say the sale will be an easy experience.
“When you build a business from nothing, it’s kind of like seeing a child grow up. And you want that child to grow, but part of that is it grows away from you a little bit,” said Young.
“I take great pride every single day I walk in there and I know my wife is running this and has built this thing. So, yeah, the first time I walk in there and I realize, ‘Oh, somebody else has it now,’ I’m going to be happy for that person but I’m also a little bit going to be sad. This was a really special time in our lives.”
