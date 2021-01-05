Firefighters with the Kokomo Fire Department spent several hours early-Tuesday morning working to contain a fire that broke out at the Kokomo Tribune offices, at the intersection of Union and Mulberry streets.
According to fire officials, first responders were dispatched to the area around 3:50 a.m., in reference to heavy smoke coming from the building, and crews eventually left the scene around 10 a.m.
A fire report was not yet completed as of late-Tuesday afternoon due to compiling of all the information needed for the investigation, but KFD Fire Inspector Glenda Myers said the smoke and water damage is extensive throughout the building, though she did not indicate whether she believed the building is a total loss at this point.
“I would say it [damage] is major, because they had to put a lot of water on it,” she said. “I haven’t compiled all that information, and we don’t have reports on it or anything, but the basement’s full.”
Officials also said firefighters faced several initial obstacles when putting out the fire — which was mostly contained to the east side of the building.
“There were no flames exposed to the firefighters until they knocked the wall down,” Myers said, referring to first responders having to use an excavator to tear down an exterior eastern wall. “And then that’s when it got enough oxygen to it to ignite it enough for them [firefighters] to see. That’s the initial difficulty when you can’t find it or chase it down.
“They [flames] weren’t exposing themselves,” she added. “And then there’s also ventilation. It’s hard for us to ventilate a block building without taking out some windows or things of that nature. … There’s also false ceilings, anything suspended like that, it’ll spread right through that. So we were just chasing all those things.”
But Myers did say once firefighters were able to enter the area of the structure that appeared to be where the flames were coming from, they were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.
The fire also caused authorities to cut electricity to that section of Union Street, and a couple apartments nearby were also evacuated out of abundance of caution.
The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library across the street from the Tribune was also closed Tuesday morning, but employees there said the building was re-opened around 1 p.m. that afternoon.
The cause of the fire and its origin inside the building is currently under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.