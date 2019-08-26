A Kokomo man whom police believe is responsible for a shooting last month at a residence in the 2600 block of South 600 East was arrested Sunday on a Level 3 felony count of aggravated battery.
According to a Howard County Sheriff's Department press release, preliminary investigation into the case revealed that sometime in the early morning of July 10, an argument occurred inside the residence between Robert L. Crider, 55, and Timothy A. Johnson, 49.
During the argument, Crider fired a single gunshot, striking Johnston in the upper left arm, the release noted. Johnston then left the residence, and deputies located him nearby upon their arrival.
Johnston was unresponsive at the time and bleeding from his upper torso, but deputies on scene were able to apply a tourniquet to the wound, which could have been a factor in saving Johnston's life, the release indicated.
The release also noted all HCSD deputies have carried tourniquets inside their police vehicles since March 20, 2016 — the day Deputy Carl Koontz lost his life in the line of duty after serving a warrant in Russiaville.
Johnston was transported from the scene to Community Howard Regional Hospital before being flown to an area trauma center, and police did not indicate the severity of his injuries or the current status of his condition in the release.
Crider is currently being held at the Howard County Jail on $30,000 cash bond with no 10%, and an initial hearing in Howard Superior Court II has not yet been set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.