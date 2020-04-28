A Chicago man accused of shooting another man inside Walmart on Saturday afternoon is now being charged with a Level 1 felony charge of attempted murder.
Keith N. Terrell, 30, is also facing a Level 3 charge of aggravated battery for his role in the incident, and he is currently being held without bond at the Howard County jail.
The incident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday when Terrell and an unidentified male — along with that male’s family members — were involved in a verbal altercation inside the store that carried over to a physical argument near the front checkout section, according to a probable cause affidavit filed through the Howard County Prosecutor’s Office.
During that argument, Terrell pulled out a handgun from inside his waistband and shot the other male in the abdominal area, the affidavit states.
Terrell then fled the store, and Walmart surveillance footage later reviewed by police showed him appearing to put an object into the back of a black pickup truck that was in the parking lot.
The owner of that truck contacted authorities later Saturday evening and stated that he had located a Glock Model 19 Gen 5 9mm handgun in the bed of his truck and didn’t know how the firearm ended up there, the release stated.
The male that was shot during the incident was initially taken to Community Howard Regional Health before being flown down to Indianapolis, and his condition is still unknown at this time. Police have not released the name of the victim.
Terrell has an initial hearing in the matter at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 30, in Howard Superior Court 4.
