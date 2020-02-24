The Howard County Coroner’s Office has released the tentative identification of a man that was killed in a residential house fire earlier this month.
An official confirmation of the man’s identification won’t occur until the results of DNA testing come back in a few weeks, according to a Howard County Coroner’s Office report, but the deceased male is believed to be Kevin Andre Jackson, 49, Kokomo.
Jackson’s next of kin, who live in Arkansas, have also been notified, the report said.
An autopsy was performed on Jackson last week, and the coroner’s office said the cause and manner of death is still pending due to further investigation and lab studies.
Howard County Coroner Dr. Steven J. Seele also stated that foul play was not involved in the incident, per the report.
On Saturday, Feb. 15, the Kokomo Fire Department was dispatched to a residence in the 1800 block of South LaFountain Street for a fully involved fire, according to information provided by KFD at the time.
Along with Jackson, an unidentified female was also inside the residence when the fire broke out, and she was seriously injured in the incident.
She was transferred to a local hospital before being airlifted to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis for further treatment, and officials have not released the status of her current condition.
Officials also did not indicate what type of relationship there was between Jackson and the female or if Jackson was one of the homeowners of the property.
Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to contact KFD at 765-457-2636 or the coroner’s office at 765-456-1186.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.