Police have now identified a man found deceased inside his vehicle Tuesday morning in the 2700 block of North Washington Street.
According to a Kokomo Police Department press release, Phillip D. Graves, 33, Logansport, was pronounced dead around 10 a.m. inside his 2007 gray Chevrolet Silverado, which was smashed against a tree located several feet off the roadway.
Graves was the only occupant of the vehicle, the release stated, and autopsy results are being withheld pending toxicology reports.
KPD officers were on scene Tuesday morning reconstructing the crash, which included investigating over 400 feet of tire tracks that left the west side of the roadway and headed in the direction of the tree.
Those tracks were also snow covered, indicating that the crash likely happened prior to Tuesday morning.
The case remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is urged to contact Officer Troy Hintz at 765-459-5101 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.
