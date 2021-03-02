Firefighters rescued a Kokomo man Monday afternoon after his residence caught fire on the city’s south side.
Although a full report is not yet completed, Kokomo Fire Department Chief Chris Frazier said first responders were dispatched to a fire at a residence in the 100 block of Versailles Court around 4 p.m. Monday, where they located a woman attempting to get her adult son out of the rear of the residence.
“She had gotten out of the house, the smoke and the heat had chased her out of the house,” Frazier said. “Our Engine 4 crew arrived and went in and actually had a rescue. They pulled him [the man] out.”
Frazier said the man was alert when he was pulled from the fire but had burns throughout a large percentage of his body.
He was transported by ambulance to a hospital in Kokomo before being later flown to an unknown hospital for further treatment.
His condition is unknown at this time.
Frazier also noted that the man’s mother was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
The cause and origin of Monday’s blaze are still under investigation, but Frazier did state that the house appeared to suffer extensive fire damage.
