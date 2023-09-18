Area marching bands including Eastern, Cass, Taylor, Maconaquah, Western and Northwestern participated in the marching band invitational at Northwestern High School on Saturday.
Western received first overall in Open Class C, with specific awards in Best General Effect, Best Music, Best Color Guard, Best Percussion and Best Visual.
Eastern received first overall in Scholastic Class B, with specific awards in Best Music, Best General Effect, Best Drum Major and Best Color Guard.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber
