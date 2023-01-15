After several years of celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day remotely, Kokomo’s Second Missionary Baptist Church is honoring the civil rights leader in person once again.
Rev. Dr. William Smith, pastor at the church, said he’s excited to bring the community together again.
“It just inspires us to continue in doing the work of Dr. King,” Smith said. “It reminds us that there’s much work to be done still.”
The program will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 818 N. Apperson Way.
The pastor said King’s method of embracing community as well as the church is inspirational.
“Social justice is a part of our call that Jesus calls us to do,” Smith said.
The highlight of the program, Smith explained, will be a guest speaker: Rev. Dr. Winterbourne Harrison-Jones, who serves Witherspoon Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis.
Smith said Harrison-Jones has a history of “prophetic preaching to racial equity” and speaks “to the truths of racial injustices.”
The two pastors met through racial equity work, Smith said.
The Indianapolis congregation’s choir will be joining Harrison-Jones.
Similar to past celebrations held by Second Missionary Baptist Church, Kokomo’s Acacia Academy will have a presentation during this year’s program.
“We highlight them every year,” Smith said. “They provide a sense of program from a youthful perspective, and learning and growing and understanding the ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King.”
Participants from other schools and youth from other churches will be featured in the presentation as well, Smith added.
In the past, Smith explained, the Acacia Academy’s presentations have explored the nonviolent principles that King championed, and they examined the civil rights leader’s speeches.
“We’re just sitting back and excited to see what they will provide this year,” Smith said.
Smith noted the importance of including schools in the program, stating he intends the service to be intergenerational.
“We must allow ourselves to engage our future generations in this work,” the pastor said, adding efforts toward racial equity take time to come to fruition. “Train them up now so they can lead later.”
After the service, attendees will be invited to march four blocks to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Monument. Shuttles will be provided for participants with mobility concerns.
“I am hoping that individuals will be able to grow from this experience. And they will be able to learn about the truths of Dr. Martin Luther King,” Smith said. “One of the aspects of Dr. King that I am most excited about is not only his approach just as a community leader, but the aspect that he was a minister of the gospel. That is something that touches my heart, the aspect of him being a religious leader.”
