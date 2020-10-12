Martino's Italian Villa, one of Kokomo's most well-known and well-liked restaurants, is for sale.
The businesses' listing was posted this past Saturday on Facebook by The Wyman Group, a local realtor service, at an asking price of just over $1.3 million.
"Here is your chance to own the legendary Martino’s Italian Villa Restaurant!," reads the listing. "This beloved business comes with the building, equipment and all of the closely-guarded recipes that has made it famous for 59 years. The family is willing to stay on to train and share the recipes to ensure a smooth transition for the new owners and customers alike!"
Frank and Angela and their various restaurants have been a staple of the Kokomo restaurant scene for 58 years after immigrating to the U.S. from Italy in 1947.
The couple first opened Minnie Ann Doughnut Shop on April 17, 1962, at the corner of Jackson and Philips streets.
There, the Martinos began making pizzas, sandwiches and other short-order items.
After two years, the couple moved to a bar at North and Main streets and opened Del Martino Inn.
They spent eight years developing their business, while their children helped out.
By 1972, the restaurant was ready for a bigger place, so the family moved the business to its current location at 1929 N Washington St. where they still serve spaghetti and meatballs, pizza and strombolis using the original Frank and Angela recipes. Frank Martino died in 2004.
The Italian restaurant was inducted into the National Pizza Hall of Fame in 2017.
