City of Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore has proclaimed June 28, 2021, as Kokomo's LGBTQ+ Pride Day.
The day marks the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots on June 28, 1969. The riots were led by two transgender women of color, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera, as they fought back against laws banning LGBT people gathering in one place.
Kokomo Pride officials thanked Moore in a press release regarding the proclamation.
"We thank Mayor Tyler Moore for the proclamation and call on all members of the Mayor’s Office and all members of the Kokomo Community to come together to support a group that is in desperate need of love and support," the release stated.
The proclamation states the city is dedicated to "becoming and remaining an inclusive, welcoming community to all people, regardless of race, color, creed, religion or sexual orientation and gender identity."
In the proclamation, citizens are urged to become aware of LGBTQ+ Pride Day and reflect on the ongoing struggle faced by members of the LGBT community.
The proclamation can be read on the city of Kokomo's Facebook page.
