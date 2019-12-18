Mayor-elect Tyler Moore is still undecided on his choice for deputy mayor, he recently told the Tribune.
Moore wrote in an email late Tuesday afternoon that there “has been no decision on the position of Deputy Mayor at this time” and said he does not have a timeline for when an announcement will be made.
“Will let you know as soon as I do,” he remarked.
Moore has in recent weeks made various staffing announcements, including decisions to replace numerous department heads and retain a collection of others.
Some have been internal promotions, like appointing Capt. Doug Stout as police chief and Capt. Chris Frazier as fire chief, while others will bring people from outside city government into City Hall.
Examples include appointing current Howard County Treasurer Wes Reed to city controller and Jack Dodd, who serves as the director of human resources in Frankfort and held the same position from 2004 to 2007 in Kokomo during Republican Matt McKillip’s administration, as HR director.
It’s unclear, though, which category Moore’s deputy mayor will fall into.
“No decision has been made at this time. I will let you know as soon as it is made. I promise. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding,” reiterated Moore in response to follow-up questions about where his choice could come from.
The position is currently held by David Tharp, who in June 2016 replaced the city’s first ever deputy mayor, Randy McKay. Tharp, a former Howard County Democratic Party chairman, is not expected to be in contention for the job within Moore’s administration.
In accordance with state statute, the deputy mayor position is the first to succeed the mayor if he or she were to become unavailable for any reason. The line of succession previously ran through the city controller’s office.
A permanent mayor would then be chosen by the representative political party.
In addition, the deputy mayor must meet all legal mayoral requirements, a requirement not mandated of the city controller.
The city created the title in March 2016, turning the director of operations position, then held by McKay, into that of deputy mayor. City officials cited confusion about Kokomo’s internal structure as a reason for the adjustment.
