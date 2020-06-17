The Kokomo Jackrabbits will not play this season.
The Northwoods League baseball club has not yet made an official announcement, but Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore announced the decision during a Facebook live discussion Wednesday morning and subsequently discussed the situation with the Tribune.
The key factors in the club’s decision not to play in 2020 centered around the difficulty of staging a season during the COVID-19 pandemic and making sure both players and host families felt comfortable that they wouldn’t be at greater risk for contracting the virus.
Moore said some issues were “having an abbreviated season, having to travel, not having as many home games, which of course would affect revenues. But what they pointed to most was the concern with host families, or the players and their families themselves [about] staying with host families during the current pandemic situation.”
The Tribune left messages at two Jackrabbits phone numbers and messaged the organization on Twitter but had not yet heard back from the club Wednesday evening. The Jackrabbits last issued a statement on May 7 on the team’s Facebook page indicating that the start of the Northwoods League was postponed indefinitely but that the league was hoping to begin play in July.
Since then the league announced plans to reopen in regional clusters. Bismarck, North Dakota, is hosting three teams that play in a cluster all at one park. That group began play on Monday. A group of six teams from Illinois and Wisconsin are expected to begin play within their group on July 1. A third cluster of six Michigan teams will also get rolling on July 1.
The Michigan teams are bunched into two groups that are close geographically. Kokomo has no close rival in the league.
“I think it was last week we followed up with them to see what they had decided because the Northwoods League relied on each of their respective teams to decide if they were going to have a season,” Moore said. “There are a few that are putting together a [shortened season] … because their respective players reside close so they didn’t have to rely on host families. But the Jackrabbits organization themselves decided not to have a formal season.”
It means a relatively quiet summer for Kokomo Municipal Stadium though there are hopes other games will be played there.
“It’s one of those things that the citizens of Kokomo have come to enjoy in these past handful of summers, so to hear that was not going to be an option was disappointing to many, but understood in light of festivals and events in other leagues even higher than the Northwoods League canceling seasons and events,” Moore said. “[There’s] disappointment that there won’t be a Jackrabbits season but excitement that there will be something potentially offered to still enjoy America’s pastime in Kokomo.”
The Jackrabbits hold exclusive rights to play at Kokomo Municipal Stadium from April through September and any other events there have to negotiate and coordinate with the Jackrabbits. Moore said the Bullpen organization, which runs games in Westfield’s Grand Park including a college summer league that started play this month, is hoping to stage games in Kokomo this summer.
“We had been informed that the Bullpen organization was in the process of putting together a wooden-bat league for part of the summer and was interested in bringing some of those practices and games to Municipal Stadium so we’ll keep our fingers crossed that the citizens of Kokomo will still be able to enjoy some baseball at Municipal Stadium,” Moore said.
Moore said the city had not been given any information on refunds for those who had already purchased tickets for the 2020 season. He said the plan is for the Jackrabbits to resume play next year.
“We were given every indication that they hope to stick around in Kokomo and just like the Haynes-Apperson Festival and other events that have been canceled, they look forward to making next season bigger and better and hopefully welcoming their local Jackrabbits fans back to the stadium.”
