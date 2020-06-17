Jackrabbits

The Kokomo Jackrabbits had an announced attendance of 419 in the afternoon opener of a weekday doubleheader at Municipal Stadium on Wednesday, a record low in the team's five-year history. The Jackrabbits are playing more games this season in their first year with the Northwoods League and have seen low attendance numbers early in the season.

 Tim Bath

The Kokomo Jackrabbits will not be playing baseball this year.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore announced in a Facebook Live Q&A Wednesday morning that the college summer baseball team will not play their 2020 season this year at Kokomo Municipal Stadium. 

Juggling multiple states' COVID-19 restrictions and a lack of host families for the players ultimately doomed the possibility of playing this summer, Moore said.

"A lot of people were a little concerned with students coming from different states or the families sending their sons somewhere and not knowing who that host families would be," Moore said.

*This story will be updated*

Tyler Juranovich can be reached at 765-454-8577, by email at tyler.juranovich@kokomotribune.com or on Twitter at @tylerjuranovich

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you