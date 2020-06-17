The Kokomo Jackrabbits will not be playing baseball this year.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore announced in a Facebook Live Q&A Wednesday morning that the college summer baseball team will not play their 2020 season this year at Kokomo Municipal Stadium.
Juggling multiple states' COVID-19 restrictions and a lack of host families for the players ultimately doomed the possibility of playing this summer, Moore said.
"A lot of people were a little concerned with students coming from different states or the families sending their sons somewhere and not knowing who that host families would be," Moore said.
*This story will be updated*
