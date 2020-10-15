Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore gave an update on the city’s largest and most notable development and infrastructure projects at a business luncheon Thursday held at Elite Banquet & Conference Center.
Moore touched on infrastructure, trail and park safety and construction progress on Championship Park and more in his speech to a largely business and elected official crowd.
TRAIL AND PARK SAFETY
For safety and maintenance monitoring reasons, the parks department has installed 111 cameras along 6.5 miles of trail at a cost of around $364,000.
“That has provided additional security, additional opportunities to check for problems or maintenance,” Moore said. “The police have recognized the use of those along the trail.”
Moore said the city also plans on installing cameras at the intersections of some of the city’s parks.
“That may help some of our troubled areas where there may be higher incidences of violence,” he said.
Additionally, the city has added more pathways at Jackson Morrow Park, parking and a new walkway near the playground at Foster Park, more steps at Kokomo Municipal Stadium and worked on the runways at Kokomo Municipal Airport.
INFRASTRUCTURE
Moore said the city has paved just over nine miles of roads so far in 2020 with more in the pipeline, weather permitting.
“We’re very excited Mother Nature has cooperated and allowed us to give some attention to some areas,” he said.
In addition to road paving, Moore said the city has a few other major sidewalk projects currently in the planning and design stages.
One of those currently in the design phase includes adding sidewalks along Center Road from Dixon Road to Indiana 931.
Another walkway project in the pipeline is adding sidewalls along South Berkley Road from near Ascension St. Vincent to Markland Avenue, though that project is not yet in the design phase and is still likely a few years down the road.
CHAMPIONSHIP PARK
Construction on Championship Park, the city’s soon-to-be newest baseball and softball complex located at what was Darrough Chapel Park, is currently on schedule, Moore said.
Henke Development Group, the project’s developer, had set a late November construction deadline for the complex earlier this year, and it appears the company will be able to meet that deadline.
“The diamonds are in place, the stone is down, the concession stands are getting close to completion,” Moore said.
The park is expected to host local leagues on the weekdays and travel leagues on the weekends of the warm weather months. Opening pitch is currently scheduled for spring 2021.
