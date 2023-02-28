Christmas parade 04.jpg

Mayor Tyler Moore throws snowballs from the stage set up on the Courthouse Square during the Old-Fashioned Christmas Parade on Saturday evening.

 Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore is putting on a community pancake breakfast this weekend.

The Mayor’s Community Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at Elite Event Center, 2820 S. Lafountain St. The breakfast is free.

City residents are encouraged to attend and “enjoy food and fellowship with your family, friends and residents from around our great city.”

The breakfast is being paid for by Moore for Kokomo, the mayor’s political committee for his reelection campaign.

