Donna Redmon browses upstairs at McClure’s Orchard Toll House, 159 S. Broadway, Peru, on November 29. The newly-opened store sells gifts, hard cider and wine, Christmas decor, sweet cider and apples and more.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Santa Claus waves to passers by as he stands in front of the newly opened McClure’s Orchard Toll House in Peru on November 29.
10-year-old Garrett Sipe shows stuffed animals to his family as they browse the upstairs of McClure’s Orchard Toll House on November 29.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Shoppers browse McClure’s Orchard Toll House on November 29.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
The tasting bar at McClure’s Orchard Toll House on November 29.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
McClure's Orchard opens Toll House
