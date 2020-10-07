The third Meet the Mayor event will be held on Facebook Live this Thursday.
Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore will answer questions from residents from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page. The mayor’s previous events have proven popular, garnering nearly 20,000 combined views.
“Get your questions ready,” Moore said in a radio interview with Z92.5 last week.
And no, Chik-fil-A or Popeye’s are not coming to Kokomo – at least not yet, Moore said.
“For those that might want to ask again, because it seems to be a common theme, we’ll just dispel it now, Chik-fil-A is not slated to come to Kokomo, and it’s my understanding Popeye’s isn’t right now either,” Moore said. “I would be happy to help sign a petition if we want to send it to them to get either one of them here, though.”
