Mayor Facebook Live 01.jpg

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore does a Meet the Mayor session from Kokomo City Hall on Facebook Live instead of the scheduled live session on March 11, 2020. The decision was in the public interest due to the increased threats of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Howard County.

 Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune

The third Meet the Mayor event will be held on Facebook Live this Thursday.

Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore will answer questions from residents from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the city’s Facebook page. The mayor’s previous events have proven popular, garnering nearly 20,000 combined views.

“Get your questions ready,” Moore said in a radio interview with Z92.5 last week.

And no, Chik-fil-A or Popeye’s are not coming to Kokomo – at least not yet, Moore said.

“For those that might want to ask again, because it seems to be a common theme, we’ll just dispel it now, Chik-fil-A is not slated to come to Kokomo, and it’s my understanding Popeye’s isn’t right now either,” Moore said. “I would be happy to help sign a petition if we want to send it to them to get either one of them here, though.”

