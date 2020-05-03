Dear Readers:
The Kokomo Tribune has been the community’s primary news source for 169 years, providing information you need and want. The current coronavirus crisis coverage has underscored the importance of that responsibility.
However, the sudden loss of advertising business due to the health emergency has added to the headwinds already facing the newspaper industry. The unexpected revenue decline has caused us to restructure our resources so we can continue to fulfill our mission to serve the Kokomo area.
Effective June 1, we will reduce publishing and delivering the print newspaper to five days a week (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday) instead of seven days a week.
You will still have access to all of our complete news, features and sports content on our seven-day website (www.kokomotribune.com) for the days you will not receive a print edition (Sunday and Tuesday).
If you are subscriber and have not activated your all-access digital account to access the website, we can help you with that. Just call 765-456-3821.
Readership changes, newsprint prices, print production expenses and delivery costs have resulted in community papers around the country publishing fewer days of the week to remain economically healthy in the future.
Discontinuing two print days of the Kokomo Tribune will allow us to focus our resources on printing more local news on the other five days. The Saturday paper, for example, will be produced as a weekend edition that will include advertisements, news enterprise and other content now contained in the Sunday paper, the last edition of which will be delivered May 31.
These are stressful times for you, and for us. As an essential service to the community, we have been making our critical coronavirus coverage available free to everybody on our website and through breaking news and news alerts. The result is record digital traffic that has inspired our entire staff.
If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one to support our journalism. To subscribe to print and digital or digital only, visit www.kokomotribune.com and click the “subscribe” button on the right side of our menu bar, or call 765-456-3821 for assistance.
We thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. It matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our restructuring plan, please contact me at robyn.mccloskey@indianamediagroup.com or 765-459-3121, Ext. 288563.
This is a remarkable community with people who truly care about it. We pray everyone is well and safe.
— Publisher Robyn McCloskey
