The City of Firsts’ oldest business, the Kokomo Tribune, traces its roots back to 1850, when John Bohan and Charles Ashley purchased a press and other equipment from the New London Pioneer and set up shop in a log cabin on the northeast corner of Main and Superior streets.

The Howard Tribune, as it was originally called, produced a weekly newspaper until 1883, when it began printing a daily product. The Tribune and Kokomo Gazette merged in 1884, and was published as the Gazette-Tribune until 1893, when the Gazette portion of the name was dropped. The newspaper has been known as the Kokomo Tribune ever since.

After several moves, the Tribune relocated to its current building at the corner of Union and Mulberry streets in 1919.