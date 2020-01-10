The recent legal dispute between Superior Court 1 Judge William Menges and the Howard County Council cost taxpayers nearly $75,000, according to payment records.
The Howard County government was required to pay the legal bills for both sides in the battle over whether Menges’ employees deserved raises, including nearly $24,000 for the judge’s legal representation and $37,500 for its own.
Those totals emerged after a special judge ruled this week that “the evidence is not sufficient” to meet Menges’ claim that employee raises are necessary for his court to function.
The ruling ended a court battle that started on Feb. 27 when Menges filed an “order for mandate of funds,” saying four of his employees deserved raises that Menges believed would more equitably compensate the workers compared to other Courthouse workers.
The mandate sparked a months-long process that included a failed mediation and an October trial.
Overall, Menges mandated $17,730 in raises across four of his employees, including one court reporter and three assistant court reporters. The bumps would have allowed their pay to meet the salaries of employees in Superior Court 3.
In the mandate, Menges wrote that without the additional funds his court “is facing a clear and present danger of not being able to perform its functions and duties.”
Special judge W. Tobin McClamroch, however, ruled this week that Superior Court 1 court reporters “are paid at a sufficient level to attract and retain qualified persons,” noting that their salaries are comparable to those of court reporters in nearby or similarly-sized counties. He said evidence actually “shows that Superior I operates at a high level” and is not in danger of being unable to function.
Despite Menges being the one to file the mandate, the costs of both sides’ legal bills were required by state law to be paid by Howard County.
A breakdown shows that Menges’ legal representation – provided by Indianapolis-based law firm Frost, Brown, Todd – cost $23,970.
The county, meanwhile, paid $29,509 for its own private attorney, Thomas Trauring. It also paid $7,975 to Howard County Attorney Alan Wilson, and a combined $12,697 to two consultants: LaPorte-based economist Anthony B. Sindone and Indianapolis-based firm Riley, Bennett, Egloff LLP.
A portion of the consultation costs involved the failed mediation, which was presided over by attorney James Ward Riley, Jr.
Court reporter costs in the case were $581.
Overall, the list of payments made by the county totaled $74,734.
The situation has caused frustration among many county leaders, including Howard County Council President Jim Papacek.
“Mainly because everyone else who has chosen to participate in the attrition program has played by the rules,” said Papacek in an interview with the Tribune in late 2019.
County officials have continuously cited the county’s attrition program, which rewards remaining employees in departments that do not replace exiting workers, and Menges’ lack of participation in the program as the reason for the raise denials and their decision to fight the mandate.
The county’s other four courts have each used the attrition program, meaning remaining employees in Superior Courts 2, 3 and 4 and Circuit Court have received raises in recent years.
Menges has argued that his court is too busy to eliminate a position and take part in the attrition program, making the pay discrepancies unfair.
“[Menges] was well aware of the attrition program. I don’t think he ever really took it to heart, he didn’t buy into it, which is fine, but don’t expect to get the same benefits as the people who did take part in it and play by the rules,” said Papacek, who nonetheless noted that he has “no animosity” toward Menges.
Papacek described the court battle as “county money being wasted that doesn’t have to be wasted.” He also said the county made “what I thought was a good effort to get a reasonable settlement for this, and it couldn’t be worked out. I’ll just leave it at that.”
Menges said in an email Friday that, “I don’t believe I’m permitted to comment,” saying media requests should go to his attorneys. A request for comment sent to his legal representation was not been returned.
Wilson, the county’s attorney, said Thursday that, pursuant to state law, a review of the special judge’s ruling by the Indiana Supreme Court is automatic unless it is waived by the respondent in writing within 30 days of the ruling.
The Howard County Council, the case’s respondent, has decided to waive review by the Supreme Court, he said.
