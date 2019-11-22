PERU – Miami County commissioners are asking a judge to overturn a ruling that puts the county on the hook to repair six deteriorating dams located in a housing addition near Peru.
The Indiana Natural Resources Commission determined last year that both the county and property owners in the Hidden Hills subdivision were partially responsible for repairing the dams after the Indiana Department Natural Resources in 2014 found significant deficiencies in the structures.
But a Marion County judge in August overturned that ruling and determined the county is now fully responsible for repairs because all six dams have roads running over them, which were accepted into the county road system.
“The County accepted the duty to maintain the roads when it accepted the roads into the county highway system,” Judge P.J. Dietrick wrote in his ruling. “This maintenance also includes the responsibility to maintain the structure upon which the roads were built.”
Now, the county requesting the Indiana Court of Appeals to overturn that decision in a last-ditch effort to avoid bearing the full brunt of paying what could be hundreds of thousands of dollars to repair the structures.
In a legal brief filed earlier this month with the appeal’s court, the county argues the judge violated Indiana administrative law when it reversed the commission’s ruling that both the property owners and the county shared responsibly in fixing the dams.
“The trial court order did not find that any of the Commission’s findings were arbitrary, capricious, lacking in substantial evidence, or otherwise unlawful,” the brief says. “Yet the trial court created its own remedy based on its view of what makes for an equitable and appropriate result.”
The county also argued the property owners should share the burden of fixing the dams since the lakes created by them are only used by residents for their “own private pleasure” and the waterfront view has raised their property values.
“The County, by contrast, gains no benefit from the dams,” the brief says. “It maintains roads. It does not matter whether those roads traverse dams or the ground.”
The county said it would also be unable to take the steps required to fix the dams, such as ordering engineers to study them, potentially modify their spillways or even dewatering them entirely, since it only holds the right to maintain a road and cannot enter the property to inspect the dams without permission.
The appeal comes after Miami County Commissioners Alan Hunt and Fred Musseleman last month voted to close the roads running over five of the deteriorating dams, with no reopen date set.
Residents said the move jeopardizes public safety and was done to spite homeowners.
Hunt said in a previous interview that since a judge has determined the county is responsible for the dams, he decided to vote to close the roads over them in “the interest of public safety.”
“If they failed for any reason, it would be a danger to the public,” he said.
Hunt said if the county is ultimately required to fix and maintain the dams, the county will find the cheapest solution. That includes adding culverts under the road to lower the water levels of the lakes in the subdivision, which he said would then remove the dams from the jurisdiction of the DNR.
Commissioner Larry West, who lives in the housing addition and abstained from the vote on closing the roads, said previously the decision was “crazy” and Hunt and Musselman were being “spiteful,” since the DNR and three engineering firms which inspected the dams never recommended closing the roads on top of them.
“If you would visit the area you would see that the dam roads present no safety issues in the short term,” West said in an email to the commissioners and other public officials. “By closing the roads you have likely created a more hazardous situation than the dams present.”
