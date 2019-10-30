PERU – The Miami County Election Board is set to discuss an anonymous political flyer mailed to thousands of Peru residents listing all three mayoral candidates along with court cases in which they have been involved.
Miami County Democratic Party Chair Charles Wagner last week filed a complaint with the election board requesting an investigation into the postcards, which he said were sent earlier this month to “1,100 or 11,000 depending upon which rumor one hears.”
The postcard lists the names of Democratic Peru Mayor Gabe Greer, Republican Miles Hewitt and Independent Chris Wolfe, who are all running for mayor in next week’s election. Beside their name is a court case with a list of charges beneath each name.
The top of the postcard says “Character Matters … You have three choices review their past … then choose wisely!!”
In his complaint, Wagner says his concern with the postcard is the lack of disclosure of who sent them, which he said may violate state code for failing to identify the person or group doing the mailings.
“Furthermore, should the originator ever be divulged, I would very much like to know if any taxpayer paid time, equipment or other expense was used to create and distribute said postcards, and, if so, was such manufacture and distribution legal under Indiana code,” Wagner said in the complaint.
He also said the postcard was “at best, misleading,” since it didn’t detail how each court cases was decided.
The case listed for Hewitt was filed in 2012 and details a civil lawsuit in which a Vietnam veteran alleges Hewitt made unauthorized withdrawals from his personal account. The lawsuit alleges Hewitt spent the money for his personal benefit after the veteran asked Hewitt to help him handle a $400,000 settlement he received related to his military service.
In 2015, both parties filed a joint motion to dismiss the lawsuit with prejudice, according to court documents, which means it was permanently closed and indicates there may have been an out-of-court settlement.
The case listed for Wolfe is a conviction in 2012 in Huntington County of a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated endangering a person. Wolfe ended up serving six days in jail and had his license suspended for one year, according to court documents.
The case listed for Greer was filed in 2005 and ended with a judge dismissing misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and assisting a criminal after Greer entered into a pre-trial diversion contract with prosecutors, according to court records.
Wagner said in the complaint the motivation behind sending the postcards is unclear since it “looks like they smeared everyone.”
“Not sure what the motivation might be other than just creating drama,” he wrote.
The Miami County Election Board is set to discuss the postcard at 10 a.m. Friday in the GAR room inside the courthouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.