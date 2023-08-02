The first time Gregory Steel and Margaret “Peggy” Phillips saw the house at 1610 W. Taylor St., they immediately fell in love.
It’s easy to see why.
The more than 2,300-square-foot house is nestled on a third of an acre of land on the corner of Taylor Street and Ruddell Drive in the coveted Forest Park suburb. While many of the homes in Forest Park are unique for their grandeur, large lots and brick facades, the house of Steel and Phillips is especially unique.
So much so that it is now officially listed as a local historic landmark for its architectural significance.
MID-CENTURY MODERN
Mid-century modern architecture, characterized by its clean, sharp lines, floor-to-ceiling windows, open floor plans and indoor-outdoor living, was most popular post-World War II until about the 1970s.
The house on Taylor Street is a perfect example of that style.
The house’s exterior is asymmetrical and makes particular use of clean lines, stone and floor-to-ceiling windows. Inside, the house features an open living space where the living room, dining room and kitchen all flow together.
Notably, instead of a traditional wall to separate the house from the backyard, the house features large glass windows, giving occupants and guests a full view of the backyard.
The house’s general feel and character remains the same as it was when it was originally built. Some aspects, though, have been removed, updated or changed.
Originally a two-bedroom house, what was an open dining area was walled off to create a third bedroom. The house’s in-ground Esther Williams pool (named after the American competitive swimmer and actress) has been filled in and is now a garden.
The space between the living room and kitchen, originally called the “dance hall,” had a built-in music center with speakers and a record player. That has all been removed and now serves as the dining room and as a place to sit, relax and admire the backyard.
The house’s original shag carpet is long gone, replaced with tile, but Steel and Phillips maintain the mid-century modern look and feel with the furniture the couple has bought over the years specifically for the home.
Before purchasing their current home in 2014, the couple lived on Whitehouse Drive, but the two had always loved the Forest Park subdivision and had hoped to live in the subdivision one day.
The house at 1610 W. Taylor in particular was attractive to the pair.
“We just kept driving by until it was finally for sale,” Phillips said.
One day, Steel got word from a friend that a “modern” home on West Taylor Street was for sale. Steel knew immediately what house his friend was talking about. He called his wife to tell her the house they loved so much was for sale, set up an appointment to tour the house for the next day and by that day’s end had made an offer on the house.
“We knew if we didn’t (make an offer) somebody else would,” Steel said. “I told Peggy, ‘This may have been the only opportunity we have to own a house like this.’”
The house is unique in Kokomo and is a great example of mid-century modern architecture, which is not very common in Kokomo, according to Anne Shaw, executive director of the Howard County Historical Society.
For Steel, a professor of fine arts and new media at Indiana University Kokomo, the house’s deliberate design choices are what attracted him to the house.
“As an artist, the aesthetic of things really matter to me, how things look and how they feel,” he said. “It’s got the right space. It’s got the right feeling. It’s got the right look.”
For Phillips, the house’s abundance of natural light, its stone exterior and the horizontal look of the house is what she loves about it.
“It sort of just fits into the surrounding landscape,” she said.
The state historic society classifies the home as “notable,” which it defines as being “above average in its importance.”
CLOUDY ORIGINS
The exact date the house was built is unclear, though it is clear it was built sometime between 1959 and 1960.
In 1959, the property was transferred to Paul F. and Joan Morrow by Robbin Homes Ltd. By 1960, March and Esther Haynes transferred the property to Vada Clarkson, aka Vada Miller, who, along with Richard Clarkson, then sold the property in 1962 to Joe David and Virginia Boughman for $30,000.
Since then, the house has had a few different owners, including once being owned by former Kokomo doctor Durwood Paris and his wife Rosemary, the latter of whom donated it to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Lafayette in Indiana in 2008.
While the home’s owners can be easily traced back to its beginning, who designed the house has proven more difficult.
Steel and Phillips have spent countless hours trying to conclusively find out who designed the house to no avail.
Well-known mid-century modern architects, such as Avriel Shull, Harry Cooler and Marion Cordill, were working in Indianapolis and other parts of Central Indiana during the time the West Taylors Street house was built.
One of houses Cordill designed in the affluent and historic town of Meridian Hills is currently for sale and is strikingly similar to Steel and Phillip’s house in its style, use of stone for the exterior and the design of the garage door.
Both Steel and Phillips believe it’s possible their house was designed by Cordill, though it’s not possible to know for sure. Neither the city nor county have any information or documentation for who designed the house other than a building permit issued in 1960 for the pool, and there’s no indication in the house that explicitly says who designed it.
Phillips said she has been trying to gain access to the architectural records from the office of Marion Cordill, which are archived at Ball State University, in hopes to maybe find the answer she’s looking for, but the collection of over 1,100 rolls of drawings and other notes is not currently available to view to the public.
The uncertainty has left Steel and Phillips frustrated, though they’re hopeful that the historic designation will keep the house in the limelight and someone, somewhere that knows the origin of the house will come forward.
“I sense that somebody around town must know something about the house,” Steel said.
