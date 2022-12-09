Voter turnout in last month’s general election was slightly down from the 2018 midterms.
Forty-one percent of registered voters in Howard County cast a ballot in this year’s general election, according to the official election results. Numerically speaking, 25,136 out of the county’s 60,981 registered voters voted. Just over 15,000 voted on Election Day, and the remaining 10,104 voted early.
Last month's numbers are slightly down from the midterms four years ago. In that 2018 election, 48% of registered voters in Howard County cast a ballot.
Statewide, 41% of Indiana’s registered voters cast a ballot in this year’s general election. That was also down from the 2018 turnout percentage of 51%, which was the highest for the state since the 1994 midterms when 54.1% of Indiana voters went to the polls.
Nationwide, 50% of registered voters voted last November.
Indiana Election Division data shows voters in Decatur, Tippecanoe and Marion counties came to the polls the least, with turnout rates of 24%, 32% and 34%, respectively. Voters came out the most in Crawford, Spencer and Union counties, at 51% turnout for all three.
Miami and Tipton counties’ voter turnout for last month’s election was 39% and 46%, respectively.
