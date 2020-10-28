Following are discounts for veterans and some for first responders in honor of their services. These will be run intermittently through Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Adams Auto Group, 1400 E. Blvd. St.

10% discount with military ID; year-round

Advance Auto Parts, 2250 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Advance Auto Parts, 501 E. Markland Ave

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Affordable Dentures and Implants, 2220 E. Markland

10% off discount with military ID; year round

All American Auto Service, 810 S. Reed Road

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Altered Ink, 407 E. Center Road

10% off discount with military ID; year round

American Legion Golf Course, 2604 S. Lafountain St.

Discount on membership

American Tool and Party Rental

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Ashley Furniture, 5107 Center Line Drive

20% off discount with military ID; year round

AT&T Store, 2130 W. Sycamore St.

25% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone, 3252 S. LaFountain St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone, 1202 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone, 915 N. Washington St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Banner Flower Shop, 1017 S. Buckeye

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Bass Appliance, 834 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Black Wax Café, 910 N. Washington St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Blondie’s Cookies, 1660 S. 17th St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Boost Mobile, 2921 S. Washington #14

10%-50% off

Bruno’s Pizza, 1215 W. Jefferson St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Button Motors, 1220 E. Boulevard St.

All departments: Abra-5%, Oil change parts, service-10% off, Sales-$500 off

Cartridge World, 2202 Boulevard

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Charley’s Philly Steaks, 1610 E. Boulevard St.

10% off discount with Military ID; year round

Choo Choo McGoo’s, 816 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

CJs, 4108 Cartwright Drive

5% off new equipment year round

Clifford Signs, 3040 S. Lafountain St.

 10% off discount with military ID; year round

Club Oasis, 400 E. Defenbaugh St.

10% off food only with military ID; year round

Coffee Junkiez, 2198 W. Sycamore St.

25% off with military ID; year round

Coffee Junkiez, 2930 S. Washington St.

25% off with military ID; year round

Colescott’s Mobil 1 Lube Express, 501 E. Center Road

10% discount for veterans and first responders year round

Comics Cube, 121 E. Sycamore St.

20% off with military ID; year round

Courtyard, 411 Kentucky Drive

Many discounts available check when making reservations

Create-A-Cake, 2032 S. Elizabeth St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Dairy Queen, 151 S. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Dairy Queen, 2130 W. Sycamore St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Degler Floor Covering, 507 N. Washington St.

10% off products only with military ID; year round

Domino’s Pizza, 2304 W. Sycamore

Ask manager for details on discount

Domino’s Pizza 2816 S. Washington St.

Ask manager for details on discount

Dunham’s, Markland Mall

10% off (guns and ammo excluded) with military ID; year round

Elite, 2820 S. Lafountain St.

Free appetizers for booked events

Erik’s Chevrolet, 1800 S. Reed Road

$500 off pre-owned cars, 10% off oil change, 10% off parts and labor with military ID year round

Family and Cosmetic Dentistry, 5111 Clinton Drive

$1,000 off per implant, 5% veteran discount, 5% Senior discount, Smile for Vet’s Day, All dental procedures

Fired Arts, 106 N. Main St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Flowers by Ivan & Rick, 404 E. Harrison St.

20% off with military ID; year round

Gold Fever, 1027 S. Apperson Way

10% off with military ID; year round

Gooch & Company, 1816 S. Dixon Road

15% off with military ID; year round

Gordo’s Taco Shop, 311 E. Lincoln Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Green Acres Golf Course, 1300 Green Acres Drive

 Play 18 holes for $18. Includes cart and green fees. Must present military ID and schedule tee time. Offer valid on Mondays and Tuesdays during 2020 season

GrindStone Charley’s, 3820 S. Lafountain

10% off with military ID; year round

Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center

10% off with military ID; year round

Hacienda, 2006 S. Plate St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Hague Quality Water, 425 E. Center Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Half Moon Restaurant & Brewery, 4051 S. Lafountain St.

20% off with military ID; year round

Handy Hardware, 431 W. North St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Harvey Hinklemeyers 1554 S. Dixon Road

10% off dine in, delivery and carry out with military ID; year round

Hawg Heaven, 425 W. Defenbaugh St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Holder Mattress, 1830 S. Reed Road

5% off with military ID; year round

The Howard PS Print Shop, 2111 W. Alto Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Humble Home, 2929 S. Washington St.

10% off with military ID; year round

IHOP, 50 W. 300 S.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Indiana Hearing Aid at Kokomo, 405 E. Hoffer St.

Free hearing test

Jarrell Dental Office, 3145 E. Alto Road

Discounts given year round; $1,000 off implant year round

JoAnn Fabric, 2130 E. Markland Ave.

15% off with military ID; year round

Julianno’s 2333 W. Markland Ave.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Khadija Knit Shop, 3712 S. Lafountain St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Kirkland’s, 2128 E. Boulevard Crossing

10% off with military ID; year round

Kokomo Humane Society, 729 E. Hoffer St.

Ask manager for discounts on cats and dogs

Kokomo Marine, 2000 N. Phillips

10% discount on in-stock items with military ID; year round

Kokomo Toys and Collectibles, 111 E. Sycamore St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Korner Kitchen, 2016 N. Washington St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Korner Kitchen, 1720 W. Boulevard St.

10% off with military ID; year round

LaQuinta Inn & Suites, 511 Albany Drive

10% off with military ID; year round

Little Hoosiers, 303 N. Main St.

 25% off with military ID; year round

Lowes Home Improvement, 4005 S. Lafountain St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Lucas Furniture & Mattress, U.S 931 South at Center Road

 20% off and free delivery with military ID; year round

Main Street Café, 223 N. Main St.

10% off for veterans and first responders

Markland Veterinary Clinic, 1515 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Mattress Firm, 2100 E. Boulevard St.

10% off with military ID; year round

McAlister’s Deli, 2020 S. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Merle Norman Cosmetics, 1513 E. Markland Ave.

20% off with military ID; year round

Mexican Grill, 3704 S. Lafountain St.

10% off with military ID; year round

McCool’s Carpet Outlet, 333 S. County Road 00EW

 5% off with military ID; year round

McGonigal’s, 2828 E. Markland Ave.

10% off all services with military ID; year round

Mid-Central Trophy, 4015 S. Webster St.

 10% off $30 or more with military ID; year round

Mo Joe’s Coffee, 106 N. Main St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Motor Wise, 1116 S. Leeds St.

Determined by job

Muse Underground, 501 N. Buckeye St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Napa Auto & Truck Parts, 117 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Northeast Veterinary Clinic, 1605 E. North St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Omeletty’s, 602 St.. Joseph Drive

10% off with military ID; year round

One More Gym 3780 S. Reed Road

$5 off membership

O’Reily Auto Parts, 1701 E. Jefferson St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

O’Reily Auto Parts, 3201 S. Lafountain St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Oscar’s Pizza, 515 N. Buckeye

 10% off with military ID; year round

Outback Steak House, 3730 S. Reed Road

 10% off with military ID; year round

Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St.

 10% off with military ID; year round and free American pin

Pastariffic, 3001 S. Webster

 10% off for military and first responders year round

Patton’s Shoe Repair, 407 E. Arnold Ct.

 10% off with military ID; year round

P.F. Hendricks & Company, 101 N. Buckeye St.

 10% off one full priced item with military ID; year round

Petvalu, 609 N. Dixon Road

 Last Tuesday of every month 10% off everything regular priced and free dog wash

Pinpoint Piercing, 1017 A South Apperson Way

 10% off tattoo with military ID; year round

Popcorn Café, 1108 E. Markland Ave.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Print Craft Press, Inc., 524 S. Union St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Prodigy Burger Bar & Grill, 1355 S. Reed Road (Markland Mall)

 10% off with military ID; year round

Quality Auto Clinic, Inc., 1132 S. Apperson Way

 10% off parts and labor up to $50

Rhum Academy of Music, 500 W. Sycamore

 10% off with military ID; year round

Robert Miller and Son Furniture, 1540 E. Boulevard St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Rozzi’s, 920 Millbrook Lane

 Every Tuesday lunch buffet, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; 50% off with military ID

Russiaville Food Mart, 120 E. Main St., Russiaville

 Free doughnut and coffee with military ID; 8 a.m. to noon year round

Shoe Carnival, 2148 E. Boulevard St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

SmokiBones BBQ, 2208 E. Markland Ave.

 10% off with military ID; year round, eat in, delivery, catering

Soremouth Tackle, 1500 N. Reed Road

 10% off with military ID; year round

Sound of Music, 106 W. Walnut St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses Inc., 1816 W. Defenbaugh St., Suite C

 10% off with military ID; year round

Stella’s, 1411 S. Home Ave.

10% off food with military ID; year round

Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co., 1425 E. Morgan St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Studio Black, 910 N. Washington St.

 15% off with military ID; year round

Sunspot Natural Market, 3717 S. Reed Road

 10% off with military ID; year round

Super 8, 5110 Clinton Ave.

 10% off number in family with military ID; year round

Tailored PC’s, 421 W. North St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

The Fog Foundry, 2122 E. Markland Ave.

 10% off with military ID; year round

The Outlet, 1500 N. Reed Road

 10% off with military ID; year round

The Relax Place, 104 W. Walnut St.

$5 off with military ID; year round

Thermodyn, 124 W. Elm St.

 15% off with military ID; year round

The Uniform Shop, 2913 S. Washington St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Vape, 1012 S. Cooper St.

 5% off with military ID; year round

Verizon Authorized Retailer, TCC, 2020 E. Markland Ave.

 Discount depends on current plan. $100 per line to switch to Verizon

Wall’s Furniture 521 E. Alto Road

 10%-30% off including sale prices, free delivery and set up for veterans, active duty military and first responders

Waltman Flooring, 425 W. North St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

WCO Sales & Supply Unlimited, 5235 Council Ring Blvd.

 15% off with military ID; year round

White Lilies ‘N Paradise, 333 N. Phillips St.

 10% off with military ID; year round

Williams Shoes, 423 E. Lincoln Road

 10% off with military ID; year round

