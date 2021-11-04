Military Appreciation Days runs through Thursday, Nov. 11. The following are year-round discounts for veterans and many for first responders in honor of their services.

Adams Auto Group

1400 E. Boulevard St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Advance Auto Parts

2250 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Advance Auto Parts

501 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

All American Auto Service

810 S. Reed Road

10% off discount with military ID; year round

American Legion Golf Course

2604 S. Lafountain St.

Discount on membership

American Tool and Party Rental

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Ashley Furniture

5107 Center Line Drive

20% off discount with military ID; year round

AT&T Store

1437 S. Reed Road

25% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone

3252 S. LaFountain St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone

1202 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Auto Zone

915 N. Washington St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Banner Flower Shop

1017 S. Buckeye

20% off discount with military ID; year round

Bass Appliance

834 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Big Ben Coffee

1230 W. Jefferson

50% off if in uniform

Black Wax Café

910 N. Washington St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Blondie’s Cookies

1660 S. 17th St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Bruno’s Pizza

1215 W. Jefferson St.

$2 off with military ID; year round

Button Motors

1220 E. Boulevard St.

All departments: Abra-5%

Oil change parts

service-10% off

Sales-$500 off

Cartridge World

2202 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Choo Choo McGoo’s

816 E. Markland Ave.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

CJs

4108 Cartwright Drive

5% off new equipment year round and free membership to Yes Plus club

Clifford Signs

3040 S. Lafountain St.

10% off discount with military ID; year round

Club Oasis

400 E. Defenbaugh St.

10% off food only with military ID; year round

Coffee Junkiez

2198 W. Sycamore St.

25% off with military ID; year round

Coffee Junkiez

2930 S. Washington St.

25% off with military ID; year round

Colescott’s Mobil 1 Lube Express

501 E. Center Road

10% discount for veterans and first responders; year round

Comics Cube

121 E. Sycamore St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Courtyard

411 Kentucky Drive

Many discounts available; check when making reservations

Dairy Queen

151 S. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

50% off if in uniform

Dairy Queen

2130 W. Sycamore St.

10% off with military ID; year round

50% off if in uniform

Degler Floor Covering

507 N. Washington St.

10% off products only with military ID; year round

Domino’s Pizza

2304 W. Sycamore

Ask manager for details on discount

Domino’s Pizza

2816 S. Washington St.

Ask manager for details on discount

Dunham’s

Markland Mall

10% off (guns and ammo excluded) with military ID; year round

Erik’s Chevrolet

1800 S. Reed Road

$500 off pre-owned cars

10% off oil change

10% off parts and labor with military ID; year round

Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

5111 Clinton Drive

$1,000 off per implant

5% veteran discount

5% senior discount

Farm to Fork

508 E. Southway Blvd.

10% off with military ID; year round

Fired Arts

106 N. Main St.

10% off with military ID; year round

FIT Kokomo

1308 Home Ave.

10% off first three months membership and 1 Free week at gym for any veteran

Flowers by Ivan & Rick

404 E. Harrison St.

20% off with military ID; year round

The Fog Foundry

2122 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Gold Fever

1027 S. Apperson Way

10% off with military ID; year round

Gooch & Company

1816 S. Dixon Road

15% off with military ID; year round

Gordo’s Taco Shop

311 E. Lincoln Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Green Acres Golf Course

1300 Green Acres Drive

Play 18 holes for $18. Includes cart and green fees. Must present military ID and schedule tee time. Offer valid on Mondays and Tuesdays during 2021 season.

Grindstone Charley’s

3820 S. Lafountain

10% off with military ID; year round

Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center

5% off with military ID; year round

Hacienda

2006 S. Plate St.

10% off with military ID; year round. ON Veterans Day DINE IN ONLY get free wet burrito

Hague Quality Water

425 E. Center Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Half Moon Restaurant & Brewery

4051 S. Lafountain St.

20% off with military ID; year round

Harvey Hinklemeyers

1554 S. Dixon Road

10% off dine in

delivery and carry out with military ID; year round

Hawg Heaven

425 W. Defenbaugh St.

Free drink with meal with military ID; year round

Holder Mattress

1830 S. Reed Road

5% off with military ID; year round

Howard PS Print Shop

2111 W. Alto Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Humble Home

2929 S. Washington St.

10% off with military ID; year round

IHOP

50 W. 300 South

10% off with military ID; year round

Indiana Hearing Aid

405 E. Hoffer St.

Free hearing test

JoAnn Fabric

2130 E. Markland Ave.

15% off with military ID; year round

Julianno’s

2333 W. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Khadija Knit Shop

3712 S. Lafountain St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Kirkland’s

2128 E. Boulevard Crossing

10% off with military ID; year round

Kokomo Humane Society

729 E. Hoffer St.

Ask manager for discounts on cats and dogs

Kokomo Marine

2000 N. Phillips

10% discount on in-stock items with military ID; year round

Kokomo Toys and Collectibles

111 E. Sycamore St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Korner Kitchen

2016 N. Washington St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Korner Kitchen

1720 W. Boulevard St.

10% off with military ID; year round

LaQuinta Inn & Suites

511 Albany Drive

10% off with military ID; year round

Lowes Home Improvement

4005 S. Lafountain St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Lucas Furniture & Mattress

U.S. 931 South at Center Road

20% off and free delivery with military ID; year round

Markland Veterinary Clinic

1515 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Mattress Firm

2100 E. Boulevard St.

10% off with military ID; year round

McAlister’s Deli

2020 S. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Merle Norman Cosmetics

1513 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

McGonigal’s

2828 E. Markland Ave.

10% off all services with military ID; year round

Mid-Central Trophy

4015 S. Webster St.

10% off $30 or more with military ID; year round

Mo Joe’s Coffee

106 N. Main St.

50% off with military ID; year round

Napa Auto & Truck Parts

117 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Northeast Veterinary Clinic

1605 E. North St.

10% off with military ID; year round

One More Gym

3780 S. Reed Road

$5 off membership

O’Reily Auto Parts

1701 E. Jefferson St.

10% off with military ID; year round

O’Reily Auto Parts

3201 S. Lafountain St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Oscar’s Pizza

515 N. Buckeye

10% off with military ID; year round

Outback Steak House

3730 S. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

The Outlet

1500 N. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Palmer’s Jewelry

101 E. Sycamore St.

10% off with military ID; year round and free American pin

Pastariffic

3001 S. Webster

10% off for military and first responders; year round

Patton’s Shoe Repair

407 E. Arnold Court

10% off with military ID; year round

P.F. Hendricks & Company

101 N. Buckeye St.

10% off one full priced item with military ID during week of Veterans Day

Popcorn Café

1108 E. Markland Ave.

10% off with military ID; year round

Print Craft Press, Inc.

524 S. Union St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Prodigy Burger Bar & Grill

1355 S. Reed Road (Markland Mall)

15% off with military ID; year round

Quality Auto Clinic, Inc.

1132 S. Apperson Way

10% off parts and labor up to $50

The Relax Place

104 W. Walnut St.

$5 off with military ID; year round

Rhum Academy of Music

500 W. Sycamore

10% off with military ID; year round

Robert Miller and Son Furniture

1540 E. Boulevard St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Shoe Carnival

2148 E. Boulevard St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Soremouth Tackle

1500 N. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Sound of Music

106 W. Walnut St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses Inc.

1816 W. Defenbaugh St., Suite C

10% off with military ID; year round

Stella’s

1411 S. Home Ave.

10% off food with military ID; year round

Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co.

1425 E. Morgan St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Sunspot Natural Market

3717 S. Reed Road

10% off with military ID; year round

Super 8

5110 Clinton Ave.

10% off number in family with military ID; year round

Tailored PC’s

421 W. North St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Thermodyn

124 W. Elm St.

15% off with military ID; year round

The Uniform Shop

2913 S. Washington St.

10% off with military ID; year round

Vape

1012 S. Cooper St.

5% off with military ID; year round

Wall’s Furniture 521 E. Alto Road

10%-30% off including sale prices, free delivery and set up for veterans, active duty military and first responders

Waltman Flooring

425 W. North St.

10% off with military ID; year round

WCO Sales & Supply Unlimited

5235 Council Ring Blvd.

15% off with military ID; year round

Williams Shoes

423 E. Lincoln Road

10% off with military ID; year round

