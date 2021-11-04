Military Appreciation Days runs through Thursday, Nov. 11. The following are year-round discounts for veterans and many for first responders in honor of their services.
Adams Auto Group
1400 E. Boulevard St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Advance Auto Parts
2250 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Advance Auto Parts
501 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
All American Auto Service
810 S. Reed Road
10% off discount with military ID; year round
American Legion Golf Course
2604 S. Lafountain St.
Discount on membership
American Tool and Party Rental
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Ashley Furniture
5107 Center Line Drive
20% off discount with military ID; year round
AT&T Store
1437 S. Reed Road
25% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone
3252 S. LaFountain St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone
1202 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Auto Zone
915 N. Washington St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Banner Flower Shop
1017 S. Buckeye
20% off discount with military ID; year round
Bass Appliance
834 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Big Ben Coffee
1230 W. Jefferson
50% off if in uniform
Black Wax Café
910 N. Washington St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Blondie’s Cookies
1660 S. 17th St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Bruno’s Pizza
1215 W. Jefferson St.
$2 off with military ID; year round
Button Motors
1220 E. Boulevard St.
All departments: Abra-5%
Oil change parts
service-10% off
Sales-$500 off
Cartridge World
2202 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Choo Choo McGoo’s
816 E. Markland Ave.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
CJs
4108 Cartwright Drive
5% off new equipment year round and free membership to Yes Plus club
Clifford Signs
3040 S. Lafountain St.
10% off discount with military ID; year round
Club Oasis
400 E. Defenbaugh St.
10% off food only with military ID; year round
Coffee Junkiez
2198 W. Sycamore St.
25% off with military ID; year round
Coffee Junkiez
2930 S. Washington St.
25% off with military ID; year round
Colescott’s Mobil 1 Lube Express
501 E. Center Road
10% discount for veterans and first responders; year round
Comics Cube
121 E. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Courtyard
411 Kentucky Drive
Many discounts available; check when making reservations
Dairy Queen
151 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
50% off if in uniform
Dairy Queen
2130 W. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round
50% off if in uniform
Degler Floor Covering
507 N. Washington St.
10% off products only with military ID; year round
Domino’s Pizza
2304 W. Sycamore
Ask manager for details on discount
Domino’s Pizza
2816 S. Washington St.
Ask manager for details on discount
Dunham’s
Markland Mall
10% off (guns and ammo excluded) with military ID; year round
Erik’s Chevrolet
1800 S. Reed Road
$500 off pre-owned cars
10% off oil change
10% off parts and labor with military ID; year round
Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
5111 Clinton Drive
$1,000 off per implant
5% veteran discount
5% senior discount
Farm to Fork
508 E. Southway Blvd.
10% off with military ID; year round
Fired Arts
106 N. Main St.
10% off with military ID; year round
FIT Kokomo
1308 Home Ave.
10% off first three months membership and 1 Free week at gym for any veteran
Flowers by Ivan & Rick
404 E. Harrison St.
20% off with military ID; year round
The Fog Foundry
2122 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Gold Fever
1027 S. Apperson Way
10% off with military ID; year round
Gooch & Company
1816 S. Dixon Road
15% off with military ID; year round
Gordo’s Taco Shop
311 E. Lincoln Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Green Acres Golf Course
1300 Green Acres Drive
Play 18 holes for $18. Includes cart and green fees. Must present military ID and schedule tee time. Offer valid on Mondays and Tuesdays during 2021 season.
Grindstone Charley’s
3820 S. Lafountain
10% off with military ID; year round
Guarantee Vacuum & Sewing Center
5% off with military ID; year round
Hacienda
2006 S. Plate St.
10% off with military ID; year round. ON Veterans Day DINE IN ONLY get free wet burrito
Hague Quality Water
425 E. Center Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Half Moon Restaurant & Brewery
4051 S. Lafountain St.
20% off with military ID; year round
Harvey Hinklemeyers
1554 S. Dixon Road
10% off dine in
delivery and carry out with military ID; year round
Hawg Heaven
425 W. Defenbaugh St.
Free drink with meal with military ID; year round
Holder Mattress
1830 S. Reed Road
5% off with military ID; year round
Howard PS Print Shop
2111 W. Alto Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Humble Home
2929 S. Washington St.
10% off with military ID; year round
IHOP
50 W. 300 South
10% off with military ID; year round
Indiana Hearing Aid
405 E. Hoffer St.
Free hearing test
JoAnn Fabric
2130 E. Markland Ave.
15% off with military ID; year round
Julianno’s
2333 W. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Khadija Knit Shop
3712 S. Lafountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Kirkland’s
2128 E. Boulevard Crossing
10% off with military ID; year round
Kokomo Humane Society
729 E. Hoffer St.
Ask manager for discounts on cats and dogs
Kokomo Marine
2000 N. Phillips
10% discount on in-stock items with military ID; year round
Kokomo Toys and Collectibles
111 E. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Korner Kitchen
2016 N. Washington St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Korner Kitchen
1720 W. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
LaQuinta Inn & Suites
511 Albany Drive
10% off with military ID; year round
Lowes Home Improvement
4005 S. Lafountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Lucas Furniture & Mattress
U.S. 931 South at Center Road
20% off and free delivery with military ID; year round
Markland Veterinary Clinic
1515 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Mattress Firm
2100 E. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
McAlister’s Deli
2020 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Merle Norman Cosmetics
1513 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
McGonigal’s
2828 E. Markland Ave.
10% off all services with military ID; year round
Mid-Central Trophy
4015 S. Webster St.
10% off $30 or more with military ID; year round
Mo Joe’s Coffee
106 N. Main St.
50% off with military ID; year round
Napa Auto & Truck Parts
117 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Northeast Veterinary Clinic
1605 E. North St.
10% off with military ID; year round
One More Gym
3780 S. Reed Road
$5 off membership
O’Reily Auto Parts
1701 E. Jefferson St.
10% off with military ID; year round
O’Reily Auto Parts
3201 S. Lafountain St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Oscar’s Pizza
515 N. Buckeye
10% off with military ID; year round
Outback Steak House
3730 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
The Outlet
1500 N. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Palmer’s Jewelry
101 E. Sycamore St.
10% off with military ID; year round and free American pin
Pastariffic
3001 S. Webster
10% off for military and first responders; year round
Patton’s Shoe Repair
407 E. Arnold Court
10% off with military ID; year round
P.F. Hendricks & Company
101 N. Buckeye St.
10% off one full priced item with military ID during week of Veterans Day
Popcorn Café
1108 E. Markland Ave.
10% off with military ID; year round
Print Craft Press, Inc.
524 S. Union St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Prodigy Burger Bar & Grill
1355 S. Reed Road (Markland Mall)
15% off with military ID; year round
Quality Auto Clinic, Inc.
1132 S. Apperson Way
10% off parts and labor up to $50
The Relax Place
104 W. Walnut St.
$5 off with military ID; year round
Rhum Academy of Music
500 W. Sycamore
10% off with military ID; year round
Robert Miller and Son Furniture
1540 E. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Shoe Carnival
2148 E. Boulevard St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Soremouth Tackle
1500 N. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Sound of Music
106 W. Walnut St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Stearn’s Mini-Warehouses Inc.
1816 W. Defenbaugh St., Suite C
10% off with military ID; year round
Stella’s
1411 S. Home Ave.
10% off food with military ID; year round
Stoney’s Sourdough Pizza Co.
1425 E. Morgan St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Sunspot Natural Market
3717 S. Reed Road
10% off with military ID; year round
Super 8
5110 Clinton Ave.
10% off number in family with military ID; year round
Tailored PC’s
421 W. North St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Thermodyn
124 W. Elm St.
15% off with military ID; year round
The Uniform Shop
2913 S. Washington St.
10% off with military ID; year round
Vape
1012 S. Cooper St.
5% off with military ID; year round
Wall’s Furniture 521 E. Alto Road
10%-30% off including sale prices, free delivery and set up for veterans, active duty military and first responders
Waltman Flooring
425 W. North St.
10% off with military ID; year round
WCO Sales & Supply Unlimited
5235 Council Ring Blvd.
15% off with military ID; year round
Williams Shoes
423 E. Lincoln Road
10% off with military ID; year round
