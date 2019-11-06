Military Appreciation Days runs through Monday, Nov. 11. In honor, various local businesses are offering discounts to veterans and active military. Here’s a list of those discounts and deals:
Adams Auto Group, 1400 E. Blvd. St.
10% discount with military ID; year-round
All American Auto Service, 2323 N. Washington St.
First 50 veterans to schedule an oil change will receive it for free; Nov. 8.
Ashley Home Store, 5107 Centerline Drive
25% discount on all merchandise (excludes Tempur-Pedic) with military ID; year-round
Banner Flower House, 1017 S. Buckeye St.
20% discount with military ID; year-round
Blondie’s Cookies, 1160 S. 17th St.
10% off all purchases at all locations; year-round
Bowden Flowers, 313 S. 00 East/West
20% discount with military ID; month of November
Button Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM SRT, 1220 E. Blvd.
10% off services with military ID; through Nov. 9
Century Heating & Cooling, 12294 S. Strawtown Pike
One free spring and one fall maintenance on units with military ID. Discount on any service on units. Contact business for details; year-round.
Choo Choo McGoos, 816 E. Markland Ave.10% discount with military ID; year-round
Comfort Keepers Kokomo
Free breakfast at Elite Banquet Hall, 2820 S. Lafountain St.; 9 a.m. Nov. 13
Cougar Country Cafe by Rozzi’s Catering, 2300 S. Washington St.
50% off with military ID; Nov. 11.
Cracker Barrel, 404 Kentucky Drive
Free piece of double chocolate fudge, Coca-Cola cake or a pumpkin pie latte with military ID; Nov. 11
Create-A-Cake, 2032 S. Elizabeth St.
Buy five cookies and get the sixth free; 15% off on orders; through Dec. 24.
Culver’s, 101 Pipeline Way
Free value basket with military ID; 5-8 p.m. Nov. 7
Dixon Park Dental Care, 2362 W. Blvd., Suite A
20% off all treatments with military ID; all of November
Eller’s Mortuary & VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St.
Complimentary dinner for veterans, everyone else is $5; 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 8
Gold Fever Jewelry, 1027 S. Apperson Way
Free jewelry cleaner; all November
Golden Corral, 287 S. 00 East/West
Free meal with military ID; Nov. 11.
10% discount with military ID; year-round
Great Clips, all Kokomo locations
Free haircut with military ID; year-round
Greater Kokomo Chamber of Commerce, 700 E. Firmin St.
15% off all memberships for veteran-owned businesses; through Nov. 11
Green Acres Golf Course, 1300 Green Acres Drive
Play 18 holes for $18 with military ID and must schedule tee time. Includes cart and green fees; Mondays and Tuesdays during 2020 season.
Grindstone Charley’s, 3830 S. Lafountain
Veterans eat free off special “Freedom Menu.” Must present military ID; Nov. 11.
Ground Up Cafe, 2300, S. Washington St.
50% discount with military ID; Nov. 11
Hawg Heaven, 425 W. Defenbaugh St.
Free drink; year-round
Free meal for Stand Down; Nov. 7
Healing Hands Natural Therapy Spa, 116 N. Dixon Road
20% off all services with military ID; year-round
Indiana University Kokomo, 2300 S. Washington St.
Waive of admission fee for all undergraduate and graduate school programs; year-round
Jefferson House of Flowers, 4300 W. 100 North
10% off purchases with military ID; year-round
Kokomo Marine, 2000 N. Philips St.
10% discount on all in-stock items with military ID; through Nov. 11
Louie’s Coney Island, 1700 E. Hoffer St.
10% off with military ID; through Nov. 9
Markland Veterinary Clinic, 1515 E. Markland Ave.
50% discount on health exams with military ID; year-round
McGonigal, 2828 E. Markland Ave.
10% off all services with military ID; through Nov. 9
MoJoe Coffee Co., 2130 W. Sycamore St. and 106 N. Main St.
50% off drinks; all November
Moore Title & Escrow, 1215 E. Hoffer St.
$100 discount on title fees. Must show ID at time the purchase agreement is signed and notified when ordering; month of November.
Palmer’s Jewelry, 101 E. Sycamore St.
10% off purchases and a free American flag with military ID; year-round.
Popcorn Cafe, 1108 E. Markland Ave.
15% discount with military ID; through Nov. 8
Prodigy Bar & Grill, 1355 S. Reed Road
10% off food with military ID, 20% off if in military uniform; year-round
Rozzi’s Catering, 980 S. Millbrook Lane
50% discount on the Tuesday lunch buffet with military ID; year-round
Ruby Tuesday, 515 E. Southway Blvd.
10% off with military ID; year-round
Russiaville Food Mart, 120 E. Main St., Russiaville
Free doughnut and a free small coffee with military ID; 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 8
Sam’s Club, 1917 E. Markland Ave.
$10 gift card to all military for membership (new or renew) with military ID; November through January 2020
Shoe Carnival, 2148 E. Blvd.
10% off with military ID; year-round
Solutions Salon & Day Spa, 3539 S, Lafountain
$15 off a haircut with select stylist with military ID; through Nov. 9.
Sound of Music, 106 W. Walnut St.
10% discount with military ID; through Nov. 11
Taylored PC’s, 421 W. North St.
15% off with military ID; year-round
Texas Roadhouse, 5107 Clinton Drive
Free meal off special menu with military ID; Nov. 11
United Way Serving Howard and Tipton Counties, 210 W. Walnut St.
Free patriotic wall calendar for all veterans. Free 6-pack cooler for the first 50 people to come in with military ID throughout the month of November.
Verizon/TCC at 2020 E. Markland Ave.
A Veterans Appreciation event will be held Nov. 9-11. Each veteran who attends will receive giveaway items and have the opportunity to apply for an Honor Flight trip in-store through the Honor Flight Network, which transports veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit memorials dedicated to the service and sacrifices of the military. Employees will also be on-site answering questions about service contracts, identifying qualifying promotions and signing up active service members for military discounts.
WCO Sales and Supply Unltd., 5235 Council Ring Blvd.
25% discount on all services; through Dec. 31
Work One, 700 E. Firmin St.
Free career services for veterans and their families; year-round
